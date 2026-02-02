CF Montréal Receives up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas in Return for Goaltender Jonathan Sirois
Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday the acquisition of up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Sirois. As part of the transaction, CF Montréal will retain a sell-on percentage should Sirois be transferred in the future.
"We'd like to thank Jonathan for his contributions to the Club," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "A product of our Academy, he fully embodies its mission, which is to develop and showcase local talent. His professionalism and commitment have been exemplary throughout his tenure. This is a good opportunity for him to continue progressing at the highest level. We wish him much success in the next steps of his career."
Stipulations of the trade will see CF Montréal receive a guaranteed $75,000 in 2026 GAM, $75,000 in 2027 GAM and the potential to receive up to $200,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met.
A native of Saint-Hubert, Que., Sirois has been with the Club since 2015. He joined the team's Academy from the Spatial Saint-Hubert soccer club and signed his first professional contract with CF Montréal on March 6, 2020.
Sirois, 24, appeared in 23 MLS matches with CF Montréal in 2025 and posted four clean sheets while logging 2,070 minutes of play.
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas in return for goaltender Jonathan Sirois. The Club will receive $75,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money in both 2026 and 2027 and could also receive up to $200,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met.
