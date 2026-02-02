LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: February 2 - February 8, 2026

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their preseason preparations this week, hosting a closeddoor scrimmage vs Orange County SC on Wednesday, and advancing their training ahead of the Coachella Valley Invitational and the 2026 MLS Regular Season campaign.

Closed-Door Scrimmage vs D.C. United

The Galaxy progressed through another key step of preseason training with a closeddoor scrimmage against D.C. United on Saturday, January 31. LA earned a 4-1 victory, featuring goals from Marco Reus, Matheus Nascimento, Julián Aude, and Lucas Sanabria with Joseph Paintsil collecting two assists on the day.

Player Transactions

The LA Galaxy announced a cash-for-player trade with St. Louis CITY SC for forward João Klauss in exchange for $2,375,000. Klauss will be under contract with the club until June 2026 as one of the club's Designated Players. Riqui Puig has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List (SEI), creating an available Designated Player slot for Klauss who will be an SEI Replacement Player. Additionally, the Galaxy has signed free-agent attacking-midfielder Erik Thommy to a guaranteed contract through June 2027 with a club option for the 2027-28 MLS season.

Coachella Valley Invitational Youth Soccer Camp

Coachella Valley Invitational is excited to host a Youth Soccer Camp from February 13-15 for beginner-intermediate level boys and girls ages 6-14. The camp offers a fun and supportive environment where players can build confidence, improve skills, and enjoy the game. Participants will take part in exciting camp games, ball mastery activities, and tactical instruction designed to help every player grow. Register here: https://youth.lagalaxy.com/development-camps/

Home Opener: LA Galaxy vs NYCFC

On Sunday, Feb. 22, the LA Galaxy will host New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park to kick off the 2026 MLS season. NYCFC currently has the head-to-head edge with a 4-3-0 record, though the Galaxy have won the last two meetings, including a 2-0 victory on June 19, 2024. At Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a 3-2-0 advantage over NYCFC, highlighted by a 5-1 win in the inaugural matchup in 2015. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.lagalaxy.com/tickets/.







