Colorado Rapids Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham Named to Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Soccer Association announced today that Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham has been named to the Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame, recognizing his longstanding contributions to the growth of the sport and player development in the state of Colorado.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized by the Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame," said Crookham. "The Colorado Soccer community has provided me with opportunities for growth throughout my career, and I am grateful for the players, coaches, referees, administrators, friends and family that have been a part of this journey with me."

Crookham joined the Rapids organization full-time in 2007 and has since been a central figure in the growth of soccer in Colorado. Beginning his tenure as Director of Coaching for the Rapids Academy, he has helped shape the club's player development philosophy at every level, overseeing the evolution of a fully integrated pathway that allows players to progress from the academy to Rapids 2 and into the First Team through the MLS Homegrown Player program.

Over nearly two decades with the club, Crookham has played a critical role in building and sustaining the Rapids' player pathway and development system. His leadership has helped establish a structure that supports long-term growth while creating opportunities for players to advance within the organization.

In 2025, Crookham was named MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year, recognizing his leadership of Rapids 2 during a Western Conference championship season and the club's first MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final appearance. He also served as Rapids 2 General Manager, helping guide the team to the first trophy in its history and establishing the club as one of the league's most consistent performers since MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural season in 2022.

Beyond the professional ranks, Crookham's impact on soccer in Colorado spans youth and collegiate development. During his nine-year tenure at Metropolitan State College of Denver, where he served as the Head Men's Soccer Coach and Assistant Athletic Director, he helped elevate the men's soccer program to national recognition, with the team ranked as high as fourth in NCAA Division II.

"Brian's impact on soccer in Colorado cannot be overstated," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "For decades, he has shaped the game in this state through his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to developing players at every level, from the collegiate ranks to ODP and into the professional game. Countless young people have been positively influenced not only as athletes, but as individuals, because of Brian's guidance. This Hall of Fame recognition is a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy he has built within the Colorado soccer community."

Concurrent with his collegiate coaching career, Crookham was deeply involved with the Colorado Olympic Development Program, coaching teams over a 14-year span and serving as the boys' ODP Technical Director. In that role, he helped guide Colorado to its first-ever national ODP championship in 2004. Following that achievement, Crookham joined the Colorado Youth Soccer Association as Interim Director of Coaching before being named Assistant Technical Director, overseeing the Olympic Development Program and contributing to coaching education initiatives across the state.

Crookham's induction into the Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame further cements his legacy as one of the most influential figures in the Rapids' history and a driving force behind the club's commitment to long-term player development.







