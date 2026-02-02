Sounders FC Completes Transfer of Obed Vargas to la Liga Powerhouse Atlético Madrid

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has reached an agreement to transfer midfielder Obed Vargas to La Liga side Atlético Madrid prior to the close of the Winter Transfer Window. After originally joining Sounders FC's Academy in 2019, the 20-year-old Alaska native has spent the last five-plus seasons with the First Team, making 130 all-competition appearances with eight goals and 16 assists, helping the Rave Green win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025. Vargas makes the jump to the Spanish topflight after a 2025 campaign in which he tallied six goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, earning the top spot on MLS' annual 22 Under 22 list and an All-Star selection. Full terms of the deal are not being made public, but in addition to an undisclosed transfer fee, Sounders FC retains a sell-on percentage in the event of a future move.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Obed and a proud moment for Sounders FC. This move reflects his hard work and ambition, as well as the club's coaching and development staff from the Academy up to the First Team," said General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "From the time he joined the Academy in 2019, Obed has exhibited maturity, professionalism and commitment to his growth as a player. We're excited to see him take this next step with Atlético Madrid."

The Anchorage, Alaska native joined Sounders FC Academy from Cook Inlet Soccer Club in 2019 at the age of 14 before signing with Tacoma Defiance two years later. He made his MLS debut later that year at Austin FC via Extreme Hardship on July 22, 2021, at the time becoming the third-youngest player in league history to play in an MLS match (15 years, 351 days). After officially signing with the First Team as the club's 18th Homegrown Player in December 2021, Vargas made his home debut against Honduran club Motagua on February 24, 2022 in Concacaf Champions Cup play. He made seven appearances in the tournament, including as a substitute in the second leg of the Final against Pumas UNAM, helping secure a 5-2 aggregate victory as Seattle became the first MLS team to win the continental tournament.

"I couldn't be happier for Obed. He's earned this opportunity through his work ethic, competitiveness and willingness to keep getting better every day," said Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "We've seen him grow into a confident, impactful player who has excelled in every situation he's faced. This is a great moment for Obed and his family, and I have no doubt that he is ready to take on this challenge with Atlético Madrid."

After starting 24 of 35 regular-season appearances over his first two seasons in MLS, Vargas set career highs in appearances (30), minutes (2,542) and assists (seven) in 2024, cementing his place as a starter in Seattle's midfield alongside Cristian Roldan. He went on to start all 26 of his league appearances in 2025, recording three goals and five assists, in addition to a brace in Sounders FC's postseason home win over Minnesota United. Outside of MLS play, Vargas started all six of Seattle's Leagues Cup 2025 fixtures, helping the club win the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF in front of nearly 70,000 fans at Lumen Field. He also played in all three of Seattle's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches last summer, including a 90-minute shift against Atlético Madrid.

"I want to say thank you to all my teammates, all the technical, medical and equipment staff and everyone that helped me throughout this journey, that made my time in Seattle amazing. You took in a 14-year-old boy and helped him grow," said Vargas. "To all the fans - it was an incredible ride. From my debut in Austin to my debut at Lumen, to winning Champions League and playing in front of 70,000 people and winning Leagues Cup. I couldn't have imagined it any other way and wouldn't have wanted it with any other team."

Sounders FC faced Atlético Madrid in last summer's FIFA Club World Cup, with the Spanish side earning a 3-1 victory on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák scored the lone goal for Seattle in the Group Stage match. Atlético was Vargas' favorite club growing up as a child, routinely watching their matches from Alaska starting at the age of 10. Following the Club World Cup contest, Vargas exchanged jerseys with Antoine Griezmann, his favorite player from his youth.

This marks the first transfer of a Sounders FC Academy product to a major European league since the club sold DeAndre Yedlin to Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League in 2014. The first Homegrown Player in club history, Yedlin made over 190 appearances in top European competitions from 2014-2022 before returning to MLS. Seattle also sold Henry Wingo to Norwegian side Molde FK in 2019 and loaned Jordan Morris to Swansea City of the English Championship in 2021.

On the international stage, Vargas has three senior appearances for the Mexico National Team, most recently joining the squad earlier this month for a pair of friendlies, as well as 10 combined appearances at the U-20 and U-23 levels. Vargas represented Mexico last year at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, making five appearances during the team's run to the quarterfinals. He made his debut for El Tri's senior squad against the United States in a 2-0 victory on October 15, 2024. Vargas originally represented the United States at the U-15, U-20 and U-23 levels before utilizing his one-time federation switch to Mexico.

Seattle continues its preseason camp this week from Spain with two more friendlies scheduled on February 5 against Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) and FC Metalist 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) at the Marbella Football Center. The club then returns to the Pacific Northwest for its last week of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on February 15 (time TBA). Seattle kicks off the 2026 MLS regular season against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC transfers midfielder Obed Vargas to Atlético Madrid on February 2, 2026. Full terms of the deal are not being made public, but in addition to an undisclosed transfer fee, Sounders FC retains a sell-on percentage in the event of a future move.







