FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired Canadian goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal in exchange for up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The deal includes $75,000 in 2026 GAM, $75,000 in 2027 GAM and up to $200,000 in conditional GAM if performance metrics are met. A Montréal Homegrown, Sirois will not occupy an international slot on the 2026 roster.

Sirois, 24, appeared in 23 MLS matches for Montréal in 2025 and recorded four clean sheets. He joined Montréal's academy in 2015 and signed his first professional contract March 6, 2020. The Saint-Hubert, Quebec, native has made 89 MLS regular season appearances and posted 23 clean sheets since 2023.

