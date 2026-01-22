FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC
Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC of the Saudi Pro League through June 2026, pending the receipt of Sali's International Transfer Certificate. Sali will not occupy a U22 Initiative Player roster spot while on loan.
Sali previously joined Al-Riyadh on loan in Jan. 2025, where he made eight appearances and recorded a goal and an assist in league play.
The Romanian midfielder made his lone appearance for FC Dallas on Oct. 26 versus the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. He made his FC Dallas debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup match against LIGA MX side FC Juárez on July 31, 2024.
With North Texas SC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Sali recorded 25 regular-season appearances, scoring eight goals and adding six assists. He helped North Texas SC capture the MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Nov. 9, 2024, with a victory over Philadelphia Union II at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
Sali signed with FC Dallas in Dec. 2023 after spending two seasons with FCV Farul Constanța. He made 56 appearances for the Romanian club, scoring four goals and adding two assists across all competitions. Prior to his time at Farul Constanța (then Viitorul Constanța), Sali spent the 2015-16 season with Barça Escola Barcelona after being discovered at a Barça Academy camp in Toronto in 2014 at the age of eight. He later joined the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, founded by former Romanian International Gheorghe Hagi.
TRANSACTION: FC Dallas loans midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC through June 2026.
