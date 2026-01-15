FC Dallas Signs Homegrown Nolan Norris to Contract Extension

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that the club has signed Homegrown defender Nolan Norris to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with a club option for the 2029-30 season.

"I am very happy to sign a new contract as I enter into the next step of my career," defender Nolan Norris said. "It shows the belief and confidence FC Dallas has in me, which I am very grateful for. It's always an honor to play for my childhood club and I thank God for the opportunity to continue doing so."

Norris signed as the club's 35th Homegrown player on Nov. 16, 2022, featuring for North Texas SC as an FC Dallas Academy product in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his FC Dallas debut in MLS action on May 31, 2023, coming off the bench against Sporting Kansas City. Since making his club debut, Norris has logged 19 appearances, totaling 966 minutes played with one assist. He set a career high 13 appearances during the 2025 season and led all FC Dallas Homegrowns in appearances. Norris made his first playoff start in FC Dallas' Round One Match Two Best-of-3 series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas Homegrown made his professional debut with North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro on April 17, 2022, at Earthquakes II. Norris recorded one goal and two assists in 37 appearances with North Texas SC, helping the club win the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup and the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native has earned call-ups to the U-15,19, 20 and U-23 age groups. He started in every match for the United States at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup, including a brace scored against New Caledonia in the opening group stage match. Norris received his first U-23 national team call-up in Nov. 2025.

