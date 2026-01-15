Sporting KC Signs Free Agent Forward Calvin Harris

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has signed 25-year-old forward Calvin Harris via free agency, the club announced today. Harris has signed a one-and-a-half-year MLS contract through June 2027 with a club option for the 2027-2028 season.

Harris joins Sporting after tallying 22 goals and 11 assists in his professional career to date, including 11 goals and 10 assists in 101 MLS regular-season appearances with FC Cincinnati (2021-2022) and the Colorado Rapids (2023-2025). A native of Middlesbrough, England, Harris received his green card in 2023 and will qualify as a domestic player on Sporting KC's roster.

Harris arrives in Kansas City following a career-best season with the Colorado Rapids in 2025, scoring five goals and adding four assists in all competitions while predominantly playing on the right wing.

Harris began his professional career when he signed a Generation adidas contract with MLS and was selected by FC Cincinnati as the second overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Harris made 26 appearances for Cincinnati across all competitions from 2021-2022, recording two goals and one assist, before being traded to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season.

After scoring four goals in five games for Colorado Rapids 2 in the early stages of 2023, Harris earned a larger role with the Rapids first team and ended the season with a goal and three assists in 21 competitive appearances.

Harris more than doubled his output in his second season with the Rapids, scoring six goals and adding three assists throughout the 2024 season. The Englishman notably scored twice as Colorado finished third in the 2024 Leagues Cup, including a goal in the third-place match against the Philadelphia Union that the Rapids won on penalty kicks.

Born in England, Harris immigrated to Hong Kong at the age of 10 and played youth soccer with Hong Kong FC before moving to New Zealand to join Wellington Phoenix where he scored twice in six games for the club's reserve team in 2018. Harris moved to the United States in 2019 to play collegiate soccer at Wake Forest University, tallying 10 goals and five assists in 32 matches across two seasons for the Demon Deacons, resulting in ACC All-Freshman Team honors in 2019.

Sporting traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday to kick off the club's 2026 preseason presented by Saint Luke's. The team will train in South Florida until Jan. 31 before continuing its preparations at the Coachella Valley Invitational in Palm Springs, California from Feb. 3-14.

With the addition of Harris, Sporting now has 18 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's offseason roster moves, visit sportingkc.com/transactions.

Goalkeepers (4): Stefan Cleveland, Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (3): Ian James, Jansen Miller, Justin Reynolds

Midfielders (6): Kwaku Agyabeng, Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Cielo Tschantret

Forwards (5): Stephen Afrifa, Calvin Harris, Dejan Joveljic, Daniel Salloi, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs forward Calvin Harris as a free agent.

VITALS

Calvin Harris

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 3/20/2000 (25 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160 lbs.

College: Wake Forest University

Hometown: Middlesbrough, England

Birthplace: Middlesbrough, England

Citizenship: United Kingdom

Instagram: @calvinharris2000







Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.