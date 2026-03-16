Sporting KC Weekly

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After a 2-1 road win at the LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City returns home to host the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park.

The Western Conference clash is a rematch of Kansas City's inaugural match on April 13, 1996 and the club will celebrate Retro Night presented by Russell Stover with special festivities celebrating the 1994 era when the United States last hosted the FIFA World Cup. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four hot dogs for only $100.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV in both English (Jessica Charman and Ian Joy) and Spanish (Nacho Garcia) in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Late registration will close today for the Kindergarten through Fifth Grade divisions in the spring season of Sporting Rec League at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo., Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan. and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 18th & Vine Kit as well as the 2026 jersey hook collection which features a scarf, t-shirt, hat, socks and more.

Sporting Kansas City earned a 2-1 road victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night as Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading third goal of the season and Norwegian international Lasse Berg Johnsen scored the game-winning goal on his MLS debut. Fans can tune in to 38 the Spot at 6:30 p.m. CT this Wednesday to watch a full match replay as KMCI-TV will re-air Sporting Kansas City matches throughout the 2026 season with the broadcasts available free over the air or via cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City region.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at locations across the region, including The Soccer Lot (Kansas City, MO), Homefield (Olathe, KS), Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (Kansas City, KS) and Central Bank Sporting Complex (Kansas City, MO). For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday with a tripleheader against Minnesota United FC at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. The U-18's will kick off at 9 a.m. CT followed by the U-16's at 11:15 a.m. CT and the U-15's at 1:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

After a shootout victory in Colorado on Sunday, Sporting Kansas City II will continue the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season against MNUFC2 at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the match are only $10 on SeatGeek and fans can watch the match live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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