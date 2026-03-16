Inter Miami CF and Duracell Renew Partnership, Continuing to Power the Club

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today announced the renewal of its partnership with Duracell, continuing the collaboration that positions the global battery leader as the Official Power of Inter Miami CF. The renewed agreement will extend Duracell's role powering the Club on and off the pitch, building on a partnership that began in February 2024 as Duracell's first commercial alliance in the realm of fútbol.

Under the renewed partnership, Duracell will continue to power essential technology used throughout the Club's ecosystem, from high-tech player performance equipment to fan-facing technology and stadium operations. As Inter Miami CF prepares to move into Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Duracell batteries will power devices, helping ensure seamless experiences for players, staff and supporters.

"Duracell is a brand built on performance and reliability, two qualities that define everything we're building at Inter Miami," said Euan Warren, Vice President of Partnerships at Inter Miami CF. "Over the past two seasons, Duracell has been a key partner of the club during our significant growth. As we prepare to open Nu Stadium, we're proud to continue partnering with Duracell to power the next era of our Club."

"Duracell has been powering Inter Miami CF's incredible rise, and we're excited to keep that momentum going as the club's Official Power Partner," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Duracell. "Renewing this partnership reflects the energy we put into everything we do with the club-from the training vests that fuel player insights to helping shape the fan experience at Nu Stadium. As we head into this next chapter, Duracell is proud to stay the reliable power behind a team and a culture that are truly built different."

As part of the agreement, Duracell will continue to power key performance technologies used by players, including GPS vests and heart monitors that help track data and optimize performance. The renewed agreement strengthens that relationship as the Club enters a historic period of growth with the opening of Nu Stadium and the continued expansion of its global footprint.

As Nu Stadium pulses with power and anticipation, fans can be part of the moment, securing their tickets for Nu Stadium's inaugural season and the April 4 home opener by getting a Season Ticket Membership at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp. Visit www.NuStadium.com and follow @nustadium on IG for information about your new home!







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