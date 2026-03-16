Crew, Columbus to Host Nine LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches in July 2028

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







LOS ANGELES - As announced by the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Crew and City of Columbus have been selected to host nine LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament matches in 2028. Marking the first official Olympic Games competitions in Ohio, the Club and city will welcome a combined eight men's and women's group stage matches (July 10-11, July 13-14 and July 16, 2028) and a men's quarterfinal fixture on July 20, 2028. Kickoff times and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for all Olympic sports go on sale in April. Fans can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw on LA28's website (la28.org) for a chance to purchase. The deadline to register for the LA28 Ticket Draw is Wednesday (March 18). Additional ticket drops are planned as the Games approach.

In February, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games announced that the Crew and City of Columbus were chosen as one of seven cities to host matches for the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments. Columbus is joined by New York, Nashville, St. Louis, San Diego and San José as competition locations, in addition to Los Angeles.

Statement from Haslam Sports Group President David Jenkins:

"The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games selecting Columbus for nine LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament matches shows the magnitude of collaboration with civic, state and business leaders to create world-class venues that drive economic impact through sports and major events. Columbus continues to prove its position as a destination for soccer at the highest levels of competition, and we are committed to strengthening that reputation to benefit our fans and community."

Statement from Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro:

"With nine LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament matches, we have a unique opportunity to showcase our incredible soccer venues, Columbus and its passion for men's and women's soccer. For nearly two weeks, fans from across the globe will come together through the power of sports while enjoying everything our city has to offer beyond the pitch, creating a lasting impact in the region. The Crew are passionate about advancing soccer and will continue to identify ways to grow the game in Ohio, along with great support from community leaders, local businesses and fans."

Statement from CEO & President of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Linda Logan:

"Hosting nine LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) matches is a truly historic moment for Columbus as a city and a sports destination. We were honored to be chosen as one of a handful of cities to be part of this tournament and we are eagerly looking forward to showing why Columbus is a top tier market for hosting major events. We are working closely with the Crew and local officials to prepare to host teams, fans and media from all over the world."

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The LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournament will start on July 10, 2028, four days ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. This extended match schedule follows the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and will provide each team with two extra rest days throughout the tournament compared to previous Olympic Games.

Group stage and quarterfinal matches will take place in seven cities across the U.S., bringing the excitement of the LA28 Olympic Games coast to coast, with the men's and women's teams advancing from east to west throughout the duration of the Games as the tournament progresses. The two additional rest days, made possible by the extended competition window, are scheduled after the group stage and quarterfinal matches to allow additional recovery time for players as teams advance toward the final matches at Rose Bowl Stadium in the Pasadena Zone.

LA28 worked closely with Soccer United Marketing (SUM), Major League Soccer's (MLS) commercial arm, to evaluate stadiums nationwide to ensure that the chosen venues meet the highest international standards. The review process prioritized using purpose-built stadiums where possible while also assessing each stadium's ability to host world-class competitions and its potential to engage local communities. This selection process further underscores LA28's commitment to delivering an inclusive and memorable Games experience in top-tier existing venues.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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