San Diego to Host 11 LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches in July 2028

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release









San Diego Stadium, home of San Diego FC

(San Diego FC) San Diego Stadium, home of San Diego FC(San Diego FC)

LOS ANGELES - As announced by the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, San Diego Stadium has been selected to host 11 LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament matches in 2028. San Diego will welcome a combined eleven men's and women's group stage matches (July 11, July 14 and July 17, 2028), a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25, and the men's and women's bronze medal matches on July 27-28. Kickoff times and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for all Olympic sports go on sale in April. Fans can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw on LA28's website (la28.org) for a chance to purchase. The deadline to register for the LA28 Ticket Draw is Wednesday (March 18). Additional ticket drops are planned as the Games approach.

In February, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games announced that San Diego was chosen as one of seven cities to host matches for the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments. San Diego is joined by Columbus, New York, Nashville, St. Louis and San José as competition locations, in addition to Los Angeles.

The LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournament will start on July 10, 2028, four days ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. This extended match schedule follows the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and will provide each team with two extra rest days throughout the tournament compared to previous Olympic Games.

Group stage and quarterfinal matches will take place in seven cities across the U.S., bringing the excitement of the LA28 Olympic Games coast to coast, with the men's and women's teams advancing from east to west throughout the duration of the Games as the tournament progresses. The two additional rest days, made possible by the extended competition window, are scheduled after the group stage and quarterfinal matches to allow additional recovery time for players as teams advance toward the final matches at Rose Bowl Stadium in the Pasadena Zone.

Match Distribution Across Football (Soccer) Stadiums:

- New York Stadium: 9 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20.

- Columbus Stadium: 9 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20.

- Nashville Stadium: 9 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and men's and women's quarterfinal matches on July 20-21.

- St. Louis Stadium: 8 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20

- San José Stadium: 7 matches total including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, and a quarterfinal match on July 21.

- San Diego Stadium: 11 matches total including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25, and the men's and women's bronze medal matches on July 27-28.

- Rose Bowl Stadium: 5 matches total including a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25 and the men's and women's gold medal matches on July 28-29

The full schedule of the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament, including kick-off times, will be released later this year.

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