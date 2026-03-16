MLS Statement on Ernst Tanner
Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Following the completion of an investigation conducted by the law firm Littler Mendelson, Major League Soccer has suspended Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner without pay through June 1, 2026.
On November 19, 2025, MLS reopened its investigation into allegations of inappropriate and insensitive comments and Mr. Tanner was placed on administrative leave.
Based on new information obtained during outside counsel's independent review, the investigation substantiated violations of MLS policies and standards of professional conduct required of League and Club leadership.
Prior to his reinstatement, Tanner must successfully complete a League-approved restorative practices program.
MLS is committed to fostering an environment of respect, inclusion, and accountability. We will continue working to ensure our clubs reflect those principles at every level of the organization.
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