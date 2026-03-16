Ríos Novo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 4 of the 2026 regular season. The goalkeeper earns TOTM honors after playing a key role in helping secure a point on the road against Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Rios Novo features on the Team of the Matchday for the first time this regular season after a solid performance leading the line in the 0-0 draw at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Argentine shot stopper delivered an inspired performance between the sticks, totalling four saves enroute to keeping a clean sheet.
2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti
Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo
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