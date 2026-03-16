Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC TRAVELS TO PHILADELPHIA FOR REMATCH AGAINST THE UNION

Chicago Fire FC will travel to the Keystone State for a rematch against the Philadelphia Union in MLS's Walmart Saturday Showdown on March 14.

The Men in Red return to the site of Game 1 of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Best-of-3 series, where they faced the Union on Oct. 26, 2025. The hosts took a late 2-0 lead in that match, but the Fire struck back with two goals, including a game-tying shot in the third minute of stoppage time by Jack Elliott. The goal sent the match to a shootout, which Philadelphia won to take Game 1. The Fire now looks for a similarly exciting performance coming off a 2-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday night at Soldier Field in which Hugo Cuypers scored his third goal in as many matches.

Philadelphia will look to pull out of a tailspin start to 2026 against Chicago. The Union started the season 0-4-0, punctuated by a 3-1 road loss Saturday against Atlanta United. The hosts took a 3-0 lead in the contest before newcomer Agustín Anello got his first goal of 2026, only the second of the year overall for Philly. But Chester remains a fortress for the defending Supporters' Shield holders, where the Union have an 11-2-4 regular season record against the Fire.

Kickoff at Subaru Park is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2 (Spanish).

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (1-2-1, 4 points) at Philadelphia Union (0-4-0, 0 points)

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Subaru Park - Chester, Pa.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. PHI: (11-16-9)

Last Match vs. PHI: June 25, 2025 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Match at PHI: Aug. 23, 2025 (0-4 L) - Subaru Park - Chester, Pa. (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Forward Hugo Cuypers will look for a goal in four straight matches on Saturday against Philadelphia. Cuypers has recorded a four-game scoring streak once in each of his first two seasons, including a mark of five goals in four games in March 2025. He has scored twice against the Union in four outings since 2024.

Chicago has allowed the fewest goals through four matches since the 2022 season, when Homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina conceded only once in the opening four games. The Fire have conceded four goals or fewer in the first four games 12 times in team history, though only three times since 2012. Of those 12 seasons with a strong defensive start to the season, nine ended in a postseason appearance for Chicago.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady continues to display great form as one of the best 10 netminders in the league by goals allowed and clean sheets. The Homegrown has allowed only four goals in four games, posting two shutouts along the way. His performance has earned him one MLS Team of the Matchday appearance already this season.

The Chicagoland duo of Chris Mueller and Mauricio Pineda lead the current Fire roster in appearances and minutes against the Union. Both have scored against Philadelphia, with Mueller's three goals leading all Chicago players.

No current Philadelphia Union player has scored more than once against the Fire. Union captain Alejandro Bedoya has tallied only once in 16 games against Chicago, tied with Bruno Damiani, Milan Iloski, Danley Jean Jacques and Indiana Vassilev.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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