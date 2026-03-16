A Queen City Milestone for the Mayor: Brandt Bronico's 150th Appearance for the Crown
Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
In the matchup this past weekend against Inter Miami, Brandt Bronico made history by making his 150th career appearance for Charlotte FC. Brandt has been a pivotal piece for The Crown since the inaugural season here in 2022.
Hitting 150 appearance for the Mayor is a testament to his durability, consistency, and deep connection to the Club. One of the original pillars of the squad, Bronico has grown into a defining presence in the midfield, embodying the relentless work ethic and competitive edge that have shaped Charlotte's identity since day one.
Across those 150 matches, Bronico has become more than just a dependable body on the pitch; he's become a heartbeat player. His energy and relentless pursuit to put the squad in a position to succeed has been nothing short of the standard of the club. Brandt's influence has been felt in every phase of the game.
For a player who proudly represents the Carolinas, this milestone carries extra weight. Bronico's journey mirrors the club's rise with determination, perseverance, and resilency in all facets.
Congratulations to Brandt on his 150th appearance here at Charlotte FC.
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