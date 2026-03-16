Last Chance to Register for the First LA28 Ticket Draw

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







There are two days left to register for a chance to secure a spot in the first LA28 Ticket Draw* ahead of tickets for all Olympic sports going on sale in early April. With two teams from the 2026 World Baseball Classic qualifying for LA28 and recent updates to the Olympic Football (Soccer) schedule, fans have more clarity than ever to plan their ticket purchases.

Since the LA28 Ticket Draw registration opened in January, more than 5 million fans from 197 countries and territories have registered, reflecting strong global demand to experience the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games in person.

The Stage for the Americas is Set for the LA28 Baseball Tournament

The 2026 World Baseball Classic from March 5-17 not only served as the initial Olympic qualifying event for Baseball, but it also marked the first Olympic qualifier for any of the sports featured in the 2028 program. Both the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, as the two highest ranking teams from the Americas, alongside Team USA, which was guaranteed a spot as the host country, secured their National Olympic Committee's (NOC) spot in the lineup for the LA28 Baseball Tournament. Official team sport rosters will be finalized closer to 2028 by the respective NOC, upon recommendation from their national federations, following each team's selection procedure.

As one of the sports added to the LA28 sport program, which was part of a proposal by LA28 in 2023, Baseball is making its highly anticipated Olympic return in 2028 for the first time since Tokyo 2020. The six-team tournament will be held at the iconic Dodger Stadium in the DTLA Zone, July 13-19, 2028. Following the results of the World Baseball Classic, the remaining three coveted spots will be earned through two additional international tournaments in 2027 and 2028.

Fans can follow their favorite Olympic sports' LA28 qualification process, as events will continue from now until just weeks before the LA28 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournament Dates Confirmed

The LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournament will start on July 10, 2028, four days ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. This extended match schedule follows the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and will provide each team with two extra rest days throughout the tournament compared to previous Olympic Games.

Group stage and quarterfinal matches will take place in seven cities across the U.S., bringing the excitement of the LA28 Olympic Games coast to coast, with the men's and women's teams advancing from east to west throughout the duration of the Games as the tournament progresses. The two additional rest days, made possible by the extended competition window, are scheduled after the group stage and quarterfinal matches to allow additional recovery time for players as teams advance toward the final matches at Rose Bowl Stadium in the Pasadena Zone.

Match Distribution Across Football (Soccer) Stadiums:

New York Stadium: 9 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20.

Columbus Stadium: 9 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20.

Nashville Stadium: 9 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and men's and women's quarterfinal matches on July 20-21.

St. Louis Stadium: 8 matches total including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20

San José Stadium: 7 matches total including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, and a quarterfinal match on July 21.

San Diego Stadium: 11 matches total including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25, and the men's and women's bronze medal matches on July 27-28.

Rose Bowl Stadium: 5 matches total including a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25 and the men's and women's gold medal matches on July 28-29

The full schedule of the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament, including kick-off times, will be released later this year. View the Football (Soccer) Tournament match dates and locations here.

Registration Ends March 18 for LA28's First Ticket Draw: What Fans Need to Know

Registration is required to participate in the LA28 Ticket Draw for the chance to secure tickets to the 2028 Olympic Games.

Fans must register at tickets.la28.org by 11:59:59 p.m. PDT on March 18 for an opportunity to secure a time slot for Drop 1 (April 9-19) or the LA and OKC Locals Presale (April 2-6).

* Registrants with validated billing postal codes in the following Southern California and Oklahoma counties will automatically be entered into the draw for the LA and OKC Locals Presale: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino, Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland. * Individuals who are randomly selected to participate in the first ticket drop will be notified via email between March 31 and April 7 with information and time slots.

Additional ticket drops are planned as the Games approach.

Fans only need to register once to be entered for future ticket draws and for the Paralympic Ticket Draw scheduled to begin in 2027.

Those not selected for the first drop will automatically be entered into future draws.

Fans selected for time slots in Drop 1 will have the opportunity to purchase up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which have a 4-ticket-per-Ceremony limit, as supplies last.

Those who do not reach the maximum will automatically be entered into subsequent draws for an opportunity to purchase the remaining balance of up to 12-tickets in future drops.

To welcome fans across the U.S. to LA28, those interested in purchasing tickets for the Football (Soccer) Tournament can purchase up to 12 Football (Soccer) tickets in addition to the current 12-ticket maximum for all other Olympic events.

Ticket inventory and pricing will vary by sport, session and venue.

LA28's ticket process is powered by LA28's Official Ticketing Service Provider, AXS and EVENTIM.

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is the Official Way to Pay.

More information can be found on the LA28 Ticketing Page.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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