Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for March International Window

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the March FIFA international period, the New Zealand Football Federation announced today.

New Zealand will host two friendly matches this month as Group Hosts in FIFA Series 2026. Its first match will be against Finland on March 26 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Then, Surman and the All-Whites will play Chile on March 29, also at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Surman has made 15 appearances (13 starts) for the New Zealand senior national team registering two goals. The 22-year-old most recently played in a 2-0 friendly loss to Ecuador on Nov. 18, 2025. The six-foot-three defender has registered two goals for his national team in over 1,150 minutes played. With the Timbers (2024-26), Surman has recorded 35 appearances (all starts) with over 3,000 minutes played in Green and Gold.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

New Zealand vs. Finland

(FIFA Series 2026 Friendly) March 26

11:15p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman

(New Zealand)

Eden Park - Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Chile

(FIFA Series 2026 Friendly) March 29

11:15 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman

(New Zealand) Eden Park - Auckland, New Zealand







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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