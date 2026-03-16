Petar Musa Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4. The Croatian forward earned the honor after scoring the first hat trick of the 2026 MLS season and the second of his FC Dallas career.

Musa recorded his fifth career multi-goal performance Saturday night, moving into fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list and surpassing Blas Pérez with 39 career goals. His performance marked the 12th hat trick in FC Dallas history, and Musa became the first player in club history to record two hat tricks for the club. He opened the 2026 season with a brace against Toronto FC on Feb. 21.

Musa was also called up to the Croatian men's national team for upcoming international friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. The Vatreni will face Colombia on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, before facing Brazil on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. CT at the same venue. Musa received his first Croatia call-up in more than two years during the November 2025 international window, where he scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14 and recorded an assist against Montenegro on Nov. 17.

This is the second time Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, after previously earning the award for his performance on Matchday 21 of 2024. Musa joins Ricardo Pepi (twice in 2021) and David Ferreira (2011 and 2012) as the only FC Dallas players to win multiple Player of the Matchday honors in a three-season span since 2010.

Fans can rewatch Musa's historic performance on Tuesday, March 17, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, as FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Team of the Matchday 4

F: Petar Musa (DAL), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Brian White (VAN)

M: Miguel Almirón (ATL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Luca Langoni (NE)

D: Mathías Laborda (VAN), Brayan Ceballos (NE), Tomás Jacob (ATL)

GK: Andrew Thomas (SEA)

Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (MIA), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Matti Peltola (DC), Lasse Berg Johnsen (SKC), Onni Valakari (SD), Guilherme (HOU), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1, 4, Player of the Matchday week 4)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Matchday 1)

Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2)

###

FC Dallas Communications

Michael McGrory - Senior Director of Sports Communications

Edwin Pintor - Senior Manager, Media Relations

Raul Hernandez - Senior Media Relations Coordinator

Jeremiah Russo - Media Coordinator

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Petar Musa Named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4 Croatian forward honored following second career hat trick FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4. The Croatian forward earned the honor after scoring the first hat trick of the 2026 MLS season and the second of his FC Dallas career.

Musa recorded his fifth career multi-goal performance Saturday night, moving into fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list and surpassing Blas Pérez with 39 career goals. His performance marked the 12th hat trick in FC Dallas history, and Musa became the first player in club history to record two hat tricks for the club. He opened the 2026 season with a brace against Toronto FC on Feb. 21.

Musa was also called up to the Croatian men's national team for upcoming international friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. The Vatreni will face Colombia on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, before facing Brazil on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. CT at the same venue. Musa received his first Croatia call-up in more than two years during the November 2025 international window, where he scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14 and recorded an assist against Montenegro on Nov. 17.

This is the second time Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, after previously earning the award for his performance on Matchday 21 of 2024. Musa joins Ricardo Pepi (twice in 2021) and David Ferreira (2011 and 2012) as the only FC Dallas players to win multiple Player of the Matchday honors in a three-season span since 2010.

Fans can rewatch Musa's historic performance on Tuesday, March 17, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, as FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Team of the Matchday 4 F: Petar Musa (DAL), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Brian White (VAN) M: Miguel Almirón (ATL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Luca Langoni (NE) D: Mathías Laborda (VAN), Brayan Ceballos (NE), Tomás Jacob (ATL) GK: Andrew Thomas (SEA) Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA) Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (MIA), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Matti Peltola (DC), Lasse Berg Johnsen (SKC), Onni Valakari (SD), Guilherme (HOU), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1, 4, Player of the Matchday week 4) Logan Farrington: (Bench: Matchday 1) Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2)

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FC Dallas Communications Michael McGrory (mailto:mmcgrory@fcdallas.com) - Senior Director of Sports Communications Edwin Pintor (mailto:epintor@fcdallas.com) - Senior Manager, Media Relations Raul Hernandez (mailto:rhernandez@fcdallas.com) - Senior Media Relations Coordinator Jeremiah Russo (mailto:jrusso@fcdallas.com) - Media Coordinator

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96 Petar Musa Named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4

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Croatian forward honored following second career hat trick>

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Petar Musa Named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4

Croatian forward honored following second career hat trick

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4. The Croatian forward earned the honor after scoring the first hat trick of the 2026 MLS season and the second of his FC Dallas career.

Musa recorded his fifth career multi-goal performance Saturday night, moving into fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list and surpassing Blas Pérez with 39 career goals. His performance marked the 12th hat trick in FC Dallas history, and Musa became the first player in club history to record two hat tricks for the club. He opened the 2026 season with a brace against Toronto FC on Feb. 21.

Musa was also called up to the Croatian men's national team for upcoming international friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. The Vatreni will face Colombia on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, before facing Brazil on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. CT at the same venue. Musa received his first Croatia call-up in more than two years during the November 2025 international window, where he scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14 and recorded an assist against Montenegro on Nov. 17.

This is the second time Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, after previously earning the award for his performance on Matchday 21 of 2024. Musa joins Ricardo Pepi (twice in 2021) and David Ferreira (2011 and 2012) as the only FC Dallas players to win multiple Player of the Matchday honors in a three-season span since 2010.

Fans can rewatch Musa's historic performance on Tuesday, March 17, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, as FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Team of the Matchday 4

F: Petar Musa (DAL), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Brian White (VAN)

M: Miguel Almirón (ATL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Luca Langoni (NE)

D: Mathías Laborda (VAN), Brayan Ceballos (NE), Tomás Jacob (ATL)

GK: Andrew Thomas (SEA)

Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (MIA), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Matti Peltola (DC), Lasse Berg Johnsen (SKC), Onni Valakari (SD), Guilherme (HOU), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1, 4, Player of the Matchday week 4)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Matchday 1)

Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2)

###

FC Dallas Communications

Michael McGrory - Senior Director of Sports Communications

Edwin Pintor - Senior Manager, Media Relations

Raul Hernandez - Senior Media Relations Coordinator

Jeremiah Russo - Media Coordinator

>

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