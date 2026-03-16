Alexander Aravena Called up to Chile Men's National Team for March International Window

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers forward Alexander Aravena has been called into the Chile Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the March FIFA international period, the Chilean Football Federation announced today.

Chile will play two friendly matches this month in New Zealand's FIFA Series 2026 group. Their first match will be against Cape Verde on March 26 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Then, Aravena and La Roja will play hosts New Zealand on March 29, also at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Aravena has made 16 appearances for the Chilean senior national team. Most recently, the 23-year-old started and played 62 minutes in a 2-1 friendly win over Peru on Nov. 18, 2025. Since signing with the Timbers on Feb. 25, Aravena has gone on to make two appearances (both starts) for Portland in MLS.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Chile vs. Cape Verde

(FIFA Series 2026 Friendly) March 26

8p.m. (Pacific) Alexander Aravena

(Chile)

Eden Park - Auckland, New Zealand

Chile vs. New Zealand

(FIFA Series 2026 Friendly) March 29

11:15 p.m. (Pacific) Alexander Aravena

(Chile)

Eden Park - Auckland, New Zealand







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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