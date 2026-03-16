Attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 4, the league announced today. The selections mark the first for the Polish international and second for the Brazilian playmaker (Matchday 1).

The Dynamo earned a thrilling, last-minute 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night behind three second half goals, including a goal and assist from both Bogusz and Guilherme.

The match winner came from Bogusz, as his first goal in orange came in the 15th minute of second half stoppage time, marking the second-latest goal in MLS history. The goal came on a right-footed strike that found the inside of the far post after an accurate long ball from midfielder Jack McGlynn, who recorded his second assist of the season.

Guilherme scored his third goal of the season in the 62nd minute to equalize the match at one goal apiece when Bogusz found the Brazilian at the far post for a headed finish, which also marked Bogusz's first Dynamo assist.

Notably, defender Felipe Andrade made his 2026 season debut in style by also netting his first goal of the season in the 77th minute with a low-driven, long-range shot that found the bottom left corner. The play also marked Guilherme's first Dynamo assist.

The Dynamo next travel to face in-state rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 21, for their first road trip and Texas Derby matchup of the year, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2026

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