Columbus Crew, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field to Host 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup on June 26

COLUMBUS - As announced by the NWSL today, the Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will host the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f., between the Kansas City Current and Gotham FC on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. The matchup between two of NWSL's top clubs for the first trophy of 2026 marks the league's first game in Columbus since the top-tier women's soccer league launched in 2013.

The NWSL Challenge Cup is an annual super cup competition and celebratory showcase featuring league title winners from the previous year. In 2025, Gotham FC lifted its second NWSL Championship trophy in the past three seasons with a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit, highlighted by Ohio native and U.S. Women's National Team stalwart Rose Lavelle's game-winning goal in the 80th minute. The Current recently claimed their first NWSL Shield with a league-best 21-3-2 record, becoming the fastest to clinch the honor by doing so with five matches remaining in the campaign.

"We're excited to welcome the NWSL to Columbus for the first time by hosting the NWSL Challenge Cup in June. This event provides another exceptional opportunity for the Crew to celebrate our sport and top athletes across the men's and women's game during a truly special year for soccer in our region and country," said Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro. "Thanks to great collaboration with local partners, our world-class facilities and the passion of our fan base, we continue to strengthen Columbus' reputation as an ideal destination for soccer and major events that have a lasting impact on our sport and community."

More details about the match, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the NWSL Challenge Cup, the Crew will showcase elite women's soccer competition at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field during the 2026 SheBelieves Cup on March 4. It marks the second time in the past three years the SheBelieves Cup has come to Columbus and the U.S. Women's National Team's third competition at the stadium since its opening in July 2021. The USA kicks off against Canada at 6:45 p.m., preceded by a matchup between CONMEBOL's Argentina and Colombia at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the double-header are available now via Ticketmaster.com.

The NWSL Challenge Cup is the most recent major soccer event to identify ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and Columbus as its preferred site. Since 2021, the Crew and the Heart of American Soccer have been selected to welcome two of the U.S. Men's National Team's 2022 World Cup qualifiers and a friendly against Japan in 2025; three USWNT competitions, including two SheBelieves Cup doubleheaders; the 2024 MLS All-Star Game; a Crew friendly against the English Premier League's Aston Villa; and open training sessions for the EPL's Chelsea and Manchester City. Additionally, based on the Club's on-pitch success, the venue and city hosted the 2023 MLS Cup Final, the Leagues Cup 2024 Final and two Campeones Cups (2021 and 2024).







