Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten has been named to Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. Men's National Team roster for two friendlies during the March FIFA International Window as the side continues its final preparations for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arfsten and the USMNT face Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Fresno, Calif., native has earned 16 caps (13 starts) for the USMNT, recording one goal and five assists since making his debut against Venezuela on Jan. 18, 2025. His five assists last year are the most registered by a USMNT player in a calendar year since 2019 (Jordan Morris, six). Arfsten most recently appeared in friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay during the November 2025 FIFA window. He provided the game-winning assist on Alex Zendejas' goal in a 2-0 win over Japan on Sept. 9, 2025, helping the U.S. improve to 11-1-3 in Columbus. At the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Arfsten tallied two assists vs. Trinidad and Tobago (June 15) and scored his first senior international goal vs. Costa Rica in the quarterfinals on June 29.

Arfsten has started all four of the Crew's matches this season. In 2025, the midfielder recorded 10 goal contributions (four goals, six assists) in 29 regular season starts and started all three postseason matches, registering one goal and two assists. He owns three career postseason goals - one in each of the past three seasons. He also scored twice during the Leagues Cup 2025 competition.

Coverage of the USA's match against Belgium begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo and Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. The USMNT's match against Portugal starts at 7 p.m. ET and is available on TNT, Telemundo, Tru TV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.