Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg
Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF hosts Nashville SC this Wednesday, March 18 for the thrilling second leg between the sides in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on TUDN.
Tickets
2026 Home Opener & Champions Cup - St. Patrick's Bundle:
To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, we're bringing fans a special offer that locks in your seat for two of the most anticipated matches of the season.
With the St. Patrick's Bundle, you'll secure tickets to both the Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg and Nu Stadium's historic opener on April 4!
Take advantage of the offer HERE!
Single-match tickets:
Tickets for Wednesday's match are available HERE!
Past Match
Inter Miami arrives at the second leg against Nashville after a 0-0 draw on the road against Charlotte FC in MLS regular season action over the weekend.
Notably, seven Inter Miami Academy products featured in the match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with five being part of the starting XI and two making their MLS debuts. Additionally, goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo delivered a standout performance as he recorded his first start of the season, making five saves enroute to keeping a clean sheet.
First Leg
Inter Miami and Nashville SC played out a 0-0 draw last Wednesday at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tn. in the first leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
In 2026, Inter Miami is competing in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a third time, with the 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup to be played between February and May.
Round One took place in February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.
Inter Miami is among five clubs that were pre-seeded directly into the Round of 16 due to clinching our historic 2025 MLS Cup title.
Previously in Concacaf Champions Cup Action
Inter Miami debuted in Concacaf's premier club competition in 2024. The team first defeated Nashville SC 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16, before falling to LIGA MX outfit C.F. Monterrey in the Quarterfinals.
In 2025, Inter Miami reached the Semifinals. First, the team knocked out Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate in Round One, followed by overcoming Cavalier FC 4-0 on aggregate in the Quarterfinas and LAFC 3-2 in the Quarterfinals. Inter Miami ultimately fell against Vancouver Whitecaps in the Semifinals.
What's Next?
The winner of the series will advance to the Quarterfinals. If inter Miami advances, it would face the winner of the series between Club América and the Philadelphia Union.
Previously Against Nashville SC
Inter Miami has faced Nashville 20 times in its history, recording 10 wins, five draws and five losses.
Scouting Nashville SC
Nashville SC earned its spot in the Round of 16 by knocking out Atlético Ottawa with a 7-0 aggregate in Round One.
In 2026 MLS regular action, meanwhile, the Tennessee-based side has recorded three wins and a draw in its opening matches for a total 10 points as they sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Antino Lopez - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Freedom to Dream: Seven Academy Products Shine for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Danny Musovski Called into North Macedonia National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Cristian Roldan Called into United States Men's National Team for March Friendlies - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution GK Matt Turner Called up to United States Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino Calls 27 Players for March Training Camp Ahead of Matches in Atlanta against Top-10 Ranked Opponents Belgium and Portugal - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Acquires 21-Year-Old Central Defender Diego Borges - Sporting Kansas City
- Pavel Bucha Named to Czech Roster for UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome ERDINGER as Official Import Beer - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Avianca Named Official International Airline Partner of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride - Orlando City SC
- Charlotte FC Teams up with UBEO to Enhance Printing Capabilities at Club Training Facility - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg
- Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Freedom to Dream: Seven Academy Products Shine for Inter Miami CF
- Ríos Novo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF and Duracell Renew Partnership, Continuing to Power the Club