Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF hosts Nashville SC this Wednesday, March 18 for the thrilling second leg between the sides in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on TUDN.

Tickets

2026 Home Opener & Champions Cup - St. Patrick's Bundle:

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, we're bringing fans a special offer that locks in your seat for two of the most anticipated matches of the season.

With the St. Patrick's Bundle, you'll secure tickets to both the Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg and Nu Stadium's historic opener on April 4!

Take advantage of the offer HERE!

Single-match tickets:

Tickets for Wednesday's match are available HERE!

Past Match

Inter Miami arrives at the second leg against Nashville after a 0-0 draw on the road against Charlotte FC in MLS regular season action over the weekend.

Notably, seven Inter Miami Academy products featured in the match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with five being part of the starting XI and two making their MLS debuts. Additionally, goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo delivered a standout performance as he recorded his first start of the season, making five saves enroute to keeping a clean sheet.

First Leg

Inter Miami and Nashville SC played out a 0-0 draw last Wednesday at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tn. in the first leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

In 2026, Inter Miami is competing in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a third time, with the 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup to be played between February and May.

Round One took place in February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

Inter Miami is among five clubs that were pre-seeded directly into the Round of 16 due to clinching our historic 2025 MLS Cup title.

Previously in Concacaf Champions Cup Action

Inter Miami debuted in Concacaf's premier club competition in 2024. The team first defeated Nashville SC 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16, before falling to LIGA MX outfit C.F. Monterrey in the Quarterfinals.

In 2025, Inter Miami reached the Semifinals. First, the team knocked out Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate in Round One, followed by overcoming Cavalier FC 4-0 on aggregate in the Quarterfinas and LAFC 3-2 in the Quarterfinals. Inter Miami ultimately fell against Vancouver Whitecaps in the Semifinals.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the Quarterfinals. If inter Miami advances, it would face the winner of the series between Club América and the Philadelphia Union.

Previously Against Nashville SC

Inter Miami has faced Nashville 20 times in its history, recording 10 wins, five draws and five losses.

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville SC earned its spot in the Round of 16 by knocking out Atlético Ottawa with a 7-0 aggregate in Round One.

In 2026 MLS regular action, meanwhile, the Tennessee-based side has recorded three wins and a draw in its opening matches for a total 10 points as they sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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