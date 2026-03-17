Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







ATLANTA - FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano and Miles Robinson have been named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man roster for the upcoming March FIFA International Window, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday.

The March International Window is the final time the U.S. Men's National Team will gather before the USMNT roster is announced on May 26 ahead of this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Celentano, Robinson and the USMNT will begin reporting in Atlanta on March 22 for a training camp ahead of a pair of matches against two top-10 opponents in the Coca-Cola FIFA Men's World Rankings, Belgium and Portugal.

The USMNT host both matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, first against Belgium on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. ET | TNT, HBO MAX, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) and then against Portugal on Tuesday, March 31 (7 p.m. ET | TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock).

Robinson, a native of Arlington, Massachusetts, has earned 38 caps in his national team career while Celentano, the Naperville, Illinois native, earns his sixth USMNT call-up. Both were also part of Pochettino's roster in the last FIFA International Window in November.

The full roster can be found below.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 13/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 16/1), Alex Freeman (Villareal/ESP; 13/2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 25/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 79/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 35/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 22/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 5/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 9/1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid/ESP; 22/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 62/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 13/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 34/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 43/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 12/1); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 26/3)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 56/9); Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 23/8), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 34/13), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 82/32), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 47/7)

Celentano and Robinson join

Pavel Bucha (Czechia) as FC Cincinnati players who will join their respective national teams in the upcoming March FIFA International Window. The full list of FCC players who will join their national team in the March window will be announced in the coming days.

Celentano, Robinson and FC Cincinnati return to action Thursday, March 19 for the second leg of the Champions Cup Round of 16 against Tigres UANL. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is slated for 9 p.m. ET and the match airs on Fox Sports 1, TUDN and over the radio with iHeart Media ESPN 1530. The Orange and Blue take a 3-0 aggregate lead into Mexico.

FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium Sunday, March 22 for Kids Day against CF Montréal. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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