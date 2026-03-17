Sporting KC Acquires 21-Year-Old Central Defender Diego Borges

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has acquired Brazilian defender Diego Borges in a transfer from Zalaegerszeg TE in Hungary, the club announced today. Borges has signed a four-and-a-half-year MLS contract through the 2029-2030 season with a club option for the 2030-2031 season. Borges joins Sporting as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international spot on the club's roster.

Borges has spent the past six months in the top division in Hungary, making six appearances for ZTE after departing his native Brazil last summer.

"We are delighted that Diego has decided to join Sporting KC for the next stage of his career," President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "Diego is a young and exciting prospect at center back who has experienced a quick rise from Serie B in Brazil to showing excellent performances in Hungary. Diego has many attributes that made him a coveted target for a number of teams around the world with his size, athleticism and quality on the ball. The U22 Initiative allows us to compete for players of this profile and our role now is to help him continue to develop his potential and contribute to our success."

Borges developed in the youth academies of Ferroviaria and Falcon before joining Brazilian giants Santos FC in 2023, quickly establishing himself on the club's U-20 team.

The 21-year-old scored three goals in 23 total appearances for Santos' U-20 side before joining Brazilian Serie B team Amazonas on loan in February 2025. He broke into the lineup late in the season, making his professional debut in a 1-1 draw against Coritiba FC on July 27, 2025 and playing in five of the team's final six matches of the campaign.

Following the conclusion of his loan, Borges departed Santos permanently to sign with Zalaegerszeg TE in Hungary last September. He made his debut shortly after arriving - scoring in the team's Hungarian Cup Round of 64 win on Sept. 13, 2025 - before making his first league appearance eight days later against MTK Budapest on Sept. 21, 2025. Borges went on to start five matches for ZTE in the first half of the season, helping the team tally a pair of shutouts.

Sporting returns to action this weekend when the team hosts the Colorado Rapids at Sporting Park on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV, while the match will air locally on the radio on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com.

With the addition of Borges, Sporting now has 24 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's offseason roster moves, visit sportingkc.com/transactions.

Goalkeepers (4): Stefan Cleveland, Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (8): Ethan Bartlow, Zorhan Bassong, Diego Borges, Ian James, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Jayden Reid, Justin Reynolds

Midfielders (6): Kwaku Agyabeng, Jacob Bartlett, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Cielo Tschantret

Forwards (6): Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira, Capita Capemba, Calvin Harris, Dejan Joveljic, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires defender Diego Borges as a U22 Initiative player in transfer from Zalaegerszeg TE (Hungary).

VITALS

Diego Borges

Number: 57

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 12/15/2004 (21 years old)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Agudos, Brazil

Birthplace: Agudos, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

Instagram: @diego_borges04







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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