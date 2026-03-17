Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Cesar Abadia-Reda on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II. The left back will be available for tomorrow's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg against Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309).
The defender is signed on a short-term agreement for the third time this season. Notably, Abadia-Reda made his MLS debut in the draw against Charlotte FC this past Saturday.
Nicknamed Cheche, the defender made his professional debut in March of 2023 as a member of Inter Miami II's starting XI for its 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, Abadia-Reda has made 61 total appearances for Inter Miami II, registering two goals and an assist.
Abadia-Reda initially joined the Inter Miami Academy ahead of the 2021-22 season and went on to enjoy a highly successful first year with the U-17 team, reaching the semifinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and being part of the squad that competed at the MLS NEXT Cup U-17 tournament. At the international level, he has previously been called up by the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.
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