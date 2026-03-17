Match Preview: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Here are five things to know for the second and decisive leg of Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF's home and away Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup series that will be decided on aggregate:

The primary tiebreaker for each Concacaf Champions Cup home and away series is away goals scored. With the series even at zero after Leg One, the Boys in Gold will advance to the Quarterfinal Round for the first time with a win or any draw other than 0-0 Wednesday night.

If Nashville and Miami play to another scoreless draw in regulation, 30 minutes of extra time will be played followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.

Nashville SC enters play Wednesday off to its best start in club history across all competitions (5W-0L-2D) and in MLS (3W-0L-1D) while outscoring opponents 15 to 2.

Brian Schwake, who is unbeaten in his first 12 career starts in goal for Nashville SC at 10W-0L-2D, has five shutouts in seven matches this season.

Wednesday's match is the fourth fixture of five in 15 days for Nashville SC. The Boys in Gold will conclude a congested March on Saturday at GEODIS Park vs. Orlando City SC for Sam Surridge Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant and resume play at Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, April 4 after the March FIFA International match window.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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