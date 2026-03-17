Danny Musovski Called into North Macedonia National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Playoffs

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC forward Danny Musovski has been called up to the North Macedonia National Team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Playoffs. This marks the first career international call-up for Musovski, who was included in Head Coach Goce Sedloski's 28-man squad as North Macedonia attempts to secure one of the final spots in this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026. Coming off his best professional season in 2025, Musovski led Seattle with 18 goals across all competitions, one shy of the club's single-season record.

Aiming to earn the nation's first-ever World Cup berth, North Macedonia faces Denmark on Thursday, March 26 in Copenhagen. The winner of that fixture advances to face either the Czech Republic or Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, March 31, with the victor of that contest securing qualification to FIFA World Cup 2026. Should North Macedonia qualify, it would enter Group A of this summer's tournament alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Musovski, 30, tallied a career-high 18 goals in all competitions last season, most on the team and one goal shy of the club single-season record set by Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021). He won the club's Golden Boot with 14 goals in regular-season play, including the 10th hat trick in club history in a 5-2 win over Sporting Kansas City (August 24). Musovski scored in five straight matches from April 12-May 10, tying Ruidíaz for the most consecutive games with a goal in a single season. The forward also scored two goals in Seattle's Round One playoff series against Minnesota United FC. Outside of MLS action, Musovski scored the game-winning goal against Club Tijuana in a Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture (August 6). The UNLV product has appeared in all five of Sounders FC's matches this season, recording an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win at San Jose.

Seattle hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second leg of its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, Concacaf.com). The club then returns to league play as it travels to Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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