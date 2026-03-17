Freedom to Dream: Seven Academy Products Shine for Inter Miami CF

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This past weekend marked a historic milestone for Inter Miami CF. In the match against Charlotte FC, seven Academy products featured in a First Team match for the first time in Club history.

Noah Allen, Ian Fray, David Ruiz, Santiago Morales, and Daniel Pinter all featured in the starting lineup, marking the first time five Academy products have started a match for Inter Miami. The lineup also represented the third-youngest combined starting XI in Club history.

Later in the match, Inter Miami II players Alexander Shaw and Cesar Abadia-Reda entered in the 68th minute to make their MLS debuts. The moment underscored the Club's continued commitment to developing young talent capable of contributing at the highest level.

Allen was part of Inter Miami's inaugural Academy team that debuted in a tournament in South Korea in 2019. The fullback later became the fourth Academy product to sign a First Team contract in early 2022. Since then, Allen has helped the Club capture its first-ever title, the 2023 Leagues Cup, followed by the record-breaking 2024 Supporters' Shield and the historic 2025 MLS Cup. With 113 appearances and counting, he currently holds the record as the most-capped active player within the squad.

Fray also featured in the Academy's first match in South Korea in 2019. The South Florida native became the second Academy product to sign a First Team contract ahead of the 2021 season. After overcoming several injuries, Fray has established himself as a key presence in Inter Miami's defensive line. His performances at the Club have also earned him a debut with the Jamaican senior national team, with expectations that he will play a role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle.

Ruiz joined the Academy in 2021 with the U-17 side and steadily progressed through the Club's development pathway, featuring for Inter Miami II before signing with the First Team in 2023 as the sixth Academy product to do so. The midfielder has since been part of squads that secured the Club's three major titles and has recorded 72 appearances to date.

Morales was a member of the Academy's inaugural class and played in the program's first official home match in South Florida in 2019. After developing through the Academy and Inter Miami II, Morales became the seventh Academy product to sign with the First Team. The midfielder was part of the squad that lifted the 2025 MLS Cup.

Pinter also joined the Club in 2019 as part of the Academy's inaugural class, beginning with the U-13 squad. His steady progression through the Academy ranks reflects the Club's development pathway, culminating in his promotion to the First Team. Against Charlotte, Pinter made his first MLS start and logged 80 minutes.

Shaw has continued his rise within the Club after making his professional debut with Inter Miami II in July 2025. During his first professional season, the midfielder made 13 appearances and recorded two assists. He also featured in three of the Club's five Champions' Tour preseason matches earlier this year. In Charlotte, Shaw entered in the 68th minute to make his MLS debut, becoming the third-youngest player to debut for Inter Miami.

Abadia-Reda joined the Academy ahead of the 2021-22 season. The defender made his professional debut in March 2023 as part of Inter Miami II's starting XI in the team's MLS NEXT Pro season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, he has totaled 61 appearances for Inter Miami II, contributing two goals and one assist. After signing a short-term agreement with the First Team, Abadia-Reda also entered in the 68th minute to make his MLS debut.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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