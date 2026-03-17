Pavel Bucha Named to Czech Roster for UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati's Pavel Bucha has been named to the Czech National Team for the upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs as Czechia seek to earn a final spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR) announced today.

Bucha and Czechia must win two matches to advance to this summer's World Cup in North America. The Czechs first take on the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, March 26 at Fortuna Arena in Prague. A win against the Irish would send Czechia into a winner-take-all match on Tuesday, March 31 in Prague against the winner of the Denmark-North Macedonia fixture. The path's winner would be slotted into Group A with Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Czechia are seeking their first spot in the FIFA World Cup since 2006. The Czechs are managed by Miroslav Koubek, Bucha's manager at his former club FC Viktoria Plzeņ, who was appointed to the national team position in December.

Bucha has never appeared for his national team at the senior level and earns his first call-up. He was

called up as a reserve player in October 2021 due to an injury to another player on the squad. He made

18 combined appearances for the Czech U20 and U21 National Teams in his youth career.

Bucha has made five appearances in 2026 for FC Cincinnati. Since joining the Orange and Blue ahead of the 2024 season, Bucha has scored 13 goals and added 12 assists in 92 appearances in all competitions.

Bucha and FC Cincinnati return to action Thursday, March 19 for the second leg of the Champions Cup Round of 16 against Tigres UANL. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is slated for 9 p.m. ET and the match airs on Fox Sports 1, TUDN and over the radio with iHeart Media ESPN 1530. The Orange and Blue take a 3-0 aggregate lead into Mexico.

FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium Sunday, March 22 for Kids Day against CF Montréal. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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