Cristian Roldan Called into United States Men's National Team for March Friendlies

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino today announced the 27 players on his final roster for the March FIFA window, with Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan set to join the squad for friendlies in Atlanta against Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31. This marks the fourth consecutive callup for Roldan after making six appearances for the USMNT late in 2025. The University of Washington product sits second in club history in all-competition appearances (397) and assists (72).

Roldan, 30, has 43 career international caps and was part of the USMNT squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He made six appearances for the Stars and Stripes in 2025, tallying two assists in a 2-1 win over Australia (October 15). The Pico Rivera, California native played in all five of the USMNT's fixtures in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Roldan has appeared in all five of Seattle's matches in all competitions to begin 2026, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He is coming off a 2025 season that saw him lead the team with 14 assists and 43 starts in all competitions, earning MLS Best XI honors for the first time in his career.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad is set to face a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound opponents in the upcoming window, beginning with Belgium on March 28 (12:30 p.m. PT / TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo) before a matchup with Portugal on March 31 (4:00 p.m. PT / TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo). Both matches are being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Seattle hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second leg of its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, Concacaf.com). The club then returns to league play as it travels to Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.