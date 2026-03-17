Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March International Window

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer Federation today announced that Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for training camp during the FIFA International Window in March.

The U.S. squad led by Mauricio Pochettino will play two friendly matches, both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The USMNT will kick off the international window first facing Belgium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 28, before taking on Portugal at 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31.

Brady joins the USMNT for the fourth time after most recently joining the team for the FIFA International Window in October as well as being part of the 2025 USMNT Gold Cup roster. Brady has started all four of Chicago's matches so far in 2026, earning two shutouts and making nine saves. Brady has appeared in 96 matches over the course of five seasons for the Men in Red.

Chicago heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face off against the Philadelphia Union in a playoff rematch on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 13/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 16/1), Alex Freeman (Villareal/ESP; 13/2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 25/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 79/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 35/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG;50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 22/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 5/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 9/1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid/ESP; 22/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 62/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 13/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 34/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 43/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 12/1); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 26/3)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 56/9); Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 23/8), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 34/13), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 82/32), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 47/7)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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