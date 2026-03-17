Avianca Named Official International Airline Partner of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Avianca has been named the Official International Airline Partner of Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC and the National Women's Soccer League's Orlando Pride, it was announced today.
The multi-year agreement strengthens Avianca's investment in sports throughout the regions it operates, giving the airline an integrated, year-round presence at Inter&Co Stadium across Orlando City and Orlando Pride match days. Avianca will serve as the entitlement partner of Orlando City's home match against San Diego FC on September 5, in addition to appearing in the venue throughout the season via fixed and LED signage, along with hosting on-site activations. The airline will also present a social media content series and offer sweepstakes for fans to win travel-focused experiences.
"We're thrilled to welcome Avianca to our partner family," said Kelly Hyne, Senior Vice President of Brand Alliances for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. "Their global reach and strong connection to Orlando's international community make them an ideal partner. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for our fans both at Inter&Co Stadium and beyond."
"We're proud to sponsor Orlando City of MLS and Orlando Pride in NWSL, two teams that reflect the strength of local and Latino talent," said Rolando Damas, Avianca's Country Officer for the United States and Director of Sales for North America. "The United States, and especially Florida and Orlando, are key markets for Avianca. Last year alone, we carried 300,000 passengers to and from this city and operated nearly 2,000 flights. Today, we operate over 100 weekly flights in Florida and more than 400 cities across the United States. This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to strengthening Orlando's connectivity, but also to supporting the power of sports in the communities we serve."
Headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, Avianca is one of the largest carriers in the Americas, operating 80 destinations across North and South America and Europe, with 14 of them in the United States. In 2025, Avianca transported more than 4.9 million passengers to and from the country, an increase of more than 6% compared to 2024, and operated more than 34,200 flights.
Orlando City and the Orlando Pride recently kicked off their respective 2026 seasons. The teams' full schedules are available at OrlandoCitySC.com and Orlando-Pride.com.
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