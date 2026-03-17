Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome ERDINGER as Official Import Beer

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Prost! Vancouver Whitecaps FC are thrilled to welcome ERDINGER Weissbräu as the Official Import Beer of Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The partnership agreement is through 2026.

"We are proud to welcome ERDINGER as the Official Import Beer of Vancouver Whitecaps FC," said Aditi Bhatt, Whitecaps FC chief commercial officer. "Over the past year we have welcomed thousands of new fans from around the world who have adopted the 'Caps as their team. Soccer and beer culture go hand in hand, and ERDINGER's heritage and authenticity make them a perfect match for our passionate supporters. We look forward to continuing to expand our brands, and to create memorable matchday experiences together for fans at BC Place and across the city."

As part of the partnership, ERDINGER will be served at select concessions inside BC Place and featured prominently as the primary offering in the pre-match Fan Zone on Terry Fox Plaza. ERDINGER will also be featured on matchdays through a range of in-stadium and digital integrations, including the ERDINGER Man of the Match, the newly branded ERDINGER pitchside hospitality club located behind the player benches, and branded content on stadium videoboards and screens. The ERDINGER brand will also appear during Vancouver Whitecaps FC broadcasts.

"We are looking forward to an outstanding season together with the Whitecaps and are keeping our fingers crossed that they can build on their great success in reaching the MLS final last season," said Dr. Stefan Kreisz, spokesman of the board for ERDINGER. "Together, we want to bring Bavarian hospitality and joy of life to BC Place Stadium and get fans in pubs excited about our beer specialities. We have big plans for Whitecaps fans together with the club - and our new brand ambassador Thomas Müller."

Whitecaps FC and ERDINGER are working together on additional events and promotions across the city, at partner pubs, and through joint fan merchandise.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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