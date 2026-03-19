Seattle Bounces Whitecaps FC from Concacaf Champions Cup Play

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







SPOKANE, WA - Vancouver Whitecaps FC saw their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup journey come to an end, as their comeback against Seattle Sounders FC fell short in what was ultimately a 2-1 second leg defeat.

Seattle came close to opening the scoring in the first minute, as a ball across the box to Albert Rusnák should have been finished, but instead went wide of the net.

The 'Caps had their first big chance in the 20th minute. A ball in from Sebastian Berhalter on the right side came all the way across to AZ at the top of the box, but his one-time shot went over the bar.

In the 23rd minute, Thomas Müller crossed to Brian White, who headed on goal but it was saved by Stefan Frei.

Only a few moments later, Müller broke up field and played the ball to White, who quickly found Jeevan Badwal. The Whitecaps FC BMO Academy product hit a perfect shot that Frei could only get a hand to, off the far post and in as the 'Caps cut the aggregate deficit to 3-1.

The boys in blue kept pressing, and in the 35th minute AZ had another shot on goal, but straight into the arms of Frei.

Andrés Cubas was forced to leave the match due to injury in the 38th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi came on, moving Badwal back into the midfield.

The first close chance of the second half came in the 54th minute. Tate Johnson did well to meg a defender on the left, but his low ball across goal was cleared off of Sabbi and safely into the arms of Frei.

Seattle sealed the series in the 79th minute in their first dangerous foray into the 'Caps final third since the first half. Peter Kingston crossed in to Danny Musovski, who headed it in. Four minutes later, they struck again on the counter with Paul Rothrock scoring the final goal.

The 'Caps kept pushing, but it was not be as they now turn their attention back to league play.

Whitecaps FC return to MLS action at BC Place this coming Saturday, March 21 when they host San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT, with tickets available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Oshane Anthony Nation

Attendance: 5,126

Scoring Summary

24' - VAN - Jeevan Badwal (Brian White)

79' - SEA - Daniel Musovski (Peter Kingston)

83' - SEA - Paul Rothrock (Peter Kingston)

Statistics

Possession: SEA 40% - VAN 60%

Shots: SEA 11 - VAN 14

Shots on Goal: SEA 4 - VAN 5

Saves: SEA 4 - VAN 2

Fouls: SEA 7 - VAN 15

Offsides: SEA 0 - VAN 0

Corners: SEA 2 - VAN 5

Cautions

5' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

15' - VAN - AZ

77' - VAN - Ralph Priso

80' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

89' - SEA - Stefan Frei

Seattle Sounders FC

24.Stefan Frei ©; 85.Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 16.Alexander Roldan, 25.Jackson Ragen, 5.Nouhou Tolo; 7.Cristian Roldan, 37.Snyder Brunell; 9.Jesús Ferreira (45.Peter Kingston 66'), 11.Albert Rusnák (44.Nikola Petković 81') 17.Paul Arriola (14.Paul Rothrock 65'); 95.Osaze De Rosario (19.Daniel Musovski 66')

Substitutes not used

26.Andrew Thomas, 50.Max Anchor, 33.Cody Baker, 35.Antino Lopez, 90.Sebastián Gómez, 93.Georgi Minoungou

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 2.Mathías Laborda, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (26.J.C. Ngando 86'), 20.Andrés Cubas (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 38'); 59.Jeevan Badwal (8.Oliver Larraz 75'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.AZ (17.Kenji Cabrera HT); 24.Brian White (19.Rayan Elloumi 84')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 14.Bruno Caicedo, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov, 41.Nikola Djordjevic







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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