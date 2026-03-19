Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder Eric Klein has been called up for international duty by the United States Under-20 National Team. Klein will join the Stars and Stripes for the 20-player roster's March training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 19-year-old registers his third international call-up after previously being selected to the U-20 roster twice last fall. Klein suited up for his international debut last November, posting an 18-minute appearance in a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica. Klein also featured for the U-20s during the team's October training camp in Spain last October.

The 2024 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, Klein became the 15th Homegrown Player to sign a first-team contract last May. Klein made his Major League Soccer debut eight days later in a 3-0 win at CF Montreal. He finished the 2025 campaign with two MLS appearances and two additional games played in the U.S. Open Cup. The Manheim, Penn. native is the second second-generation player in Revolution history as his father, Steve, played for New England during the 1997 season.

Klein made his professional debut with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro in July 2023. In MLS NEXT Pro, Klein owns one goal scored and four assists over 43 total appearances, including 39 starts. Klein, who joined the Revolution Academy in 2022 as part of the club's residency program, has collected two games started thus far in 2026, helping Revolution II to an unbeaten 1-0-2 record through the first three games of the new season.

New England continues the 2026 MLS campaign this weekend, traveling to St. Louis CITY SC for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff at Energizer Park on Saturday. Watch Saturday's match on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to New England's first-ever visit to St. Louis via the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 or 1260 Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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