Earthquakes Forward Ousseni Bouda Earns Burkina Faso National Team Call-Up
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that forward Ousseni Bouda has been called up to represent the Burkina Faso men's national team during the upcoming international window.
Bouda, 25, will join Les Étalons for a pair of international friendlies in Casablanca, Morocco, when they face Sudan on Saturday, March 28, and Togo on Tuesday, March 31.
Selected eighth overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has appeared in 74 Major League Soccer matches (20 starts), recording seven goals and one assist, with two goals in just four games this season to date. He has also featured in six Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches (five starts), tallying two goals. Across all competitions, Bouda has registered nine goals and one assist in five seasons with San Jose.
At the international level, Bouda has earned 14 caps for Burkina Faso, scoring two goals. He netted his first international goal on Sept. 6, 2024, during 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying against Senegal national football team, helping his country secure a 1-1 draw.
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