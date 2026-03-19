Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team For March International window

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller has been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies in the FIFA international window in March, Canada Soccer announced today.

Miller will join Canada as they host Iceland on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. (Pacific) and Tunisia on Tuesday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific). Both matches will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.

Miller, 28, has earned 50 caps (41 starts) with Canada, tallying four assists since his international debut in 2019. Most recently, Miller played the 90 minutes in Canada's 1-0 win against Guatemala on January 18. Since joining the Timbers in 2024, the Toronto native has tallied one goal and one assist in 62 appearances (56 starts) across all competitions for the Green and Gold.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Iceland

(International Friendly) March 28,

10 a.m. (PT) Kamal Miller (Canada) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Tunisia (International Friendly) March 31,

4:30 p.m. (PT) Kamal Miller (Canada) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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