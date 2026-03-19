St. Louis CITY SC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday Night at Energizer Park

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC hosts Eastern Conference opponents New England Revolution on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Christian Miles (play-by-play), Kacey White (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Jesús Acosta (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Schedule of Events

We're back in Downtown West Saturday night to take on New England! Arrive early to enjoy the 80s Night festivities at CITY Block Party featuring a special performance by That 80s Band and sounds by DJ Chris Brown on Lou Fusz Plaza. Shop the 80s-inspired adidas merch of the match at CITY Pavilion and enjoy the beautiful weather all afternoon!

St. Louis CITY SC versus New England Revolution

CITY SC's only previous match against New England ended in a 2-2 draw at Gillette Stadium during the 2024 season. Former CITY SC defender Henry Kessler and forward Simon Becher scored both goals on the night. All-time, CITY SC has a 6-2-3 home record against Eastern Conference teams, with the team posting a plus 12 goal difference in those matches. St. Louis' last win against an Eastern Conference opponent came on August 9, 2025, with Jaziel Orozco, João Klauss, and Sangbin Jeong scoring in the squad's 3-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Scouting New England Revolution

New England posts a 1-2-0 record with three points, sitting in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. The visitors from the East Coast are coming off a huge 6-1 win over FC Cincinnati at home last Sunday. New England has five players who have scored one goal this season while defender Brayan Ceballos has a team leading two goals. Forward Luca Langoni leads the Revs with three assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.