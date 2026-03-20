LA Galaxy Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 3-0 Win over Mount Pleasant FA

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







KINGSTON - The LA Galaxy defeated Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA 3-0 in the second leg of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup at National Stadium and 6-0 on aggregate overall. After earning a 3-0 victory in the first leg at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, the Galaxy completed the sweep with another 3-0 win, powered by goals from Brazilian duo João Klauss and Gabriel Pec. Pec now leads the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup in goals scored with five.

Goalscoring Plays

LA - João Klauss (Harbor Miller), 18th minute: Miller whipped in a corner kick that bounced once in the box before Klauss powered home a header to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Lucas Sanabria), 61st minute: After Sanabria slipped a ball in behind the Mount Pleasant defense, Pec controlled it and curled a shot into the bottom-left corner to double the LA lead, 2-0.

LA - Gabriel Pec, 87th minute: Matheus Nascimento picked out a pass to Miller as he arrived in the box, and after his shot was saved by the Mount Pleasant goalkeeper, Pec pounced on the rebound and tapped in his second of the match to extend the Galaxy lead to 3-0.

Postgame Notes

After scoring a hat trick in the first leg and adding a brace in the second, Gabriel Pec now leads all Concacaf Champions Cup competition with five goals.

With tonight's 3-0 win, the Galaxy recorded their third consecutive clean sheet in CCC, having allowed just one goal in the competition so far.

After entering the match as a substitute in the 66th minute, Emiro Garcés made his return to the pitch after being sidelined for three weeks with a foot injury.

With his first-half corner kick, Harbor Miller recorded his first assist of the 2026 season.

By starting tonight against Mount Pleasant, Maya Yoshida recorded the 698th appearance of his professional career for both club and country across all competitions.

After defeating Mount Pleasant FA in the Round of 16, the Galaxy advance to the Quarterfinals where they will play against back-to-back defending Liga MX champions, Toluca.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy remain on the road in a quick turnaround to MLS Regular Season play against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday, March 22 (1:45 p.m. PT, Apple TV/FOX). The Galaxy will look to secure their first league win away from home this season ahead of the upcoming international break.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy at Mount Pleasant FA

Date: March 19, 2026

Venue: National Stadium; Kingston, Jamaica

Weather: Cloudy and 74°F

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

Mount Pleasant FA 0 0 0

LA Galaxy 1 2 3

LA: João Klauss (Harbor Miller), 18'

LA: Gabriel Pec (Lucas Sanabria), 61'

LA: Gabriel Pec, 87'

Lineups

Mount Pleasant: GK Shaquan Davis; D Clifford Thomas, D Kyle Ming, D Fitzroy Cummings, D Gadail Irving; M Demario Phillips, M Jabarie Howell (Johnson Jeudy, 65'), M Jahshaun Anglin; F Warner Brown (Shaqueil Bradford, 80'), M Raheem Edwards (Rafa Intervil, 65'), F Alex Marshall (Daniel Green, 72')

Substitutes not used: Tafari Chambers, Peterson Pierre, Daniel Saint-fleur, Devonte Campbell, Kimoni Bailey, Owen Jumpp, Jaheem Douglas, Cristojaye Daley

LA Galaxy: GK JT Marcinkowski; D John Nelson, D, Maya Yoshida (Emiro Garcés, 66'), D Justin Haak, D Mauricio Cuevas; M Edwin Cerrillo (Isaiah Parente, 66'), M Elijah Wynder (Marco Reus, 58') M Lucas Sanabria (Erik Thommy, 74'); F Harbor Miller, F Gabriel Pec, F João Klauss (Matheus Nascimento, 58')

Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Novak Mićović, Julián Aude, Miki Yamane, Jose Magaña, Tucker Lepley, Ruben Ramos Jr.

Stats Summary

MTP LA

Shots 11 10

Shots on Goal 3 7

Saves 4 3

Corner Kicks 4 7

Fouls 7 11

Offsides 0 1

Possession 45.4% 54.6%

Misconduct Summary

N/A

Officials

Referee: Kwinsi Williams

Assistant Referees: Ainsley Rochard, Kirt Charles

Fourth Official: Ricangel de Leça

VAR: Benjamin Whitty

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On if this LA Galaxy team has the ability to reach the CCC Final:

"We do. We have to get healthy. We have got to get settled in here a little bit.

We look forward to the international break, because we'll get a couple of weeks of training that we can work on some things, [because] we're just going from game and recovery to game. So, we have some quality. It's really difficult to get to the final and to win the final. It's a challenge. So, we've got to do a lot of things well. We've got to execute well, but there's some potential in the locker room for us to be able to do something like that."

On taking this win and finding consistency this season:

"I think in MLS, we've done our own undoing. We were at home, and in the first match, we were up 1-0, very in control of the game and took a red card on a penalty, which made it 1-1. We end up in a draw. We win the second 3-0, and we looked like we had a complete performance. The third, we take another yellow card, take another red card, and we end up losing a game that we are very much in at 1-1 and playing well. So, I think for us, we can't be our own worst enemies. We've got to be able to, again, find the solutions inside of the game, execute and make sure that we play solid, and we don't make any mistakes that hurt ourselves. In the last game, again, we had more chances, more opportunity, more possession, which doesn't always mean everything. We gave up two goals off of two counterattacks, and we need to be cleaner in those situations. We've got to take care of our own business, and we've got to make sure that we can do a better job of executing on our side."

On Justin Haak and where he will play the most this year:

"I think he will ultimately settle in for us as a center back, I think he gives us an opportunity sometimes to, within our midfield, to give some guys like Edwin Cerrillo a rest, so he doesn't have to play every minute of every game, and we can rotate, and he can certainly do an excellent job in there. But in speaking with him too,

I think he's more comfortable in the back, very comfortable with the ball on his feet, starting attacks, I think, getting comfortable with the partnership with the guys that are around him, because he's had three different center back partners in various games. So, I think he'll settle into being a center back as we continue to move forward."

On how he is planning to prepare for the Quarterfinals against Toluca:

"Well, we have a short turnaround coming into Portland here on the weekend, so all of our attention will be on that. Then, we have a couple weeks between games because of the international break. As we go through that couple of weeks, we'll try to prepare for the next series of games, which will include Minnesota home, plus on the road at Toluca, which is always going to be a challenge. It'll follow with another road game, and then a home game against Toluca, and then another road game. So, the next stretch of games is going to be really difficult. We'll use the 2 weeks in the international break to sort of try to map out and look at our opponents and see what's in front of us. Right now, there's only one thing in front of us that we're concerned about, and that's preparing for Portland."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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