Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Joel Waterman has been called up by the Canada Men's National Team for training camp during the FIFA International Window in March.

Jesse Marsch's squad will play two international friendly matches during the international window, both at BMO Field in Toronto. Canada will take on Iceland at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 28, before facing Tunisia at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 31.

Waterman joined Chicago in August of 2025 and has played in all four of Chicago's matches so far in 2026. At the international level, he has earned 15 caps for the Canada Men's National Team, featuring in several friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches. He was also a member of Canada's 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, as well as the 2024 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup rosters.

Chicago heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face off against the Philadelphia Union in a playoff rematch on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.

Canada Men's National Team Roster By Position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC), Owen Goodman (Barnsley FC), Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami FC)

DEFENDERS (8): Derek Cornelius (Rangers FC), Luc de Fougerolles (FCV Dender), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Red Bull New York), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers FC), Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Ali Ahmed (Norwich City FC), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal CF), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Junior Hoilett (Swindon Town FC), Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Liam Millar (Hull City FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (R.S.C. Anderlecht)

FORWARD (6): Jonathan David (Juventus FC), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End FC), Cyle Larin (Southampton FC), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal CF), Aribim Pepple (Plymouth Argyle), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse FC)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.