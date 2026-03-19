Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Joel Waterman has been called up by the Canada Men's National Team for training camp during the FIFA International Window in March.
Jesse Marsch's squad will play two international friendly matches during the international window, both at BMO Field in Toronto. Canada will take on Iceland at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 28, before facing Tunisia at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 31.
Waterman joined Chicago in August of 2025 and has played in all four of Chicago's matches so far in 2026. At the international level, he has earned 15 caps for the Canada Men's National Team, featuring in several friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches. He was also a member of Canada's 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, as well as the 2024 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup rosters.
Chicago heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face off against the Philadelphia Union in a playoff rematch on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.
Canada Men's National Team Roster By Position:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC), Owen Goodman (Barnsley FC), Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami FC)
DEFENDERS (8): Derek Cornelius (Rangers FC), Luc de Fougerolles (FCV Dender), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Red Bull New York), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers FC), Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC)
MIDFIELDERS (9): Ali Ahmed (Norwich City FC), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal CF), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Junior Hoilett (Swindon Town FC), Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Liam Millar (Hull City FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (R.S.C. Anderlecht)
FORWARD (6): Jonathan David (Juventus FC), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End FC), Cyle Larin (Southampton FC), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal CF), Aribim Pepple (Plymouth Argyle), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse FC)
Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Announce International Friendly Versus the Liberia National Team - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Selected to Canada National Team Roster for March Camp - Red Bull New York
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team For March International window - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win over Vancouver in Spokane - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Finishes Participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup After 4-0 Loss against Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg Two of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - San Diego FC
- Seattle Bounces Whitecaps FC from Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América - Philadelphia Union
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