LA Galaxy and Fox 11 Plus Launch New Bi-Weekly Show and Renew Partnership to Air Match Replays Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy and FOX 11, the Los Angeles FOX-owned television station, today announced the renewal of their partnership to air LA Galaxy match replays throughout the 2026 MLS season on FOX 11 Plus (KCOPTV). Building on the strong audience response to last year's broadcasts, replays will return in a new Thursday evening window from 5:30 to 8 p.m. PT, a timeslot FOX selected to maximize viewership and allow for the greatest number of re-airs across the season.

The LA Galaxy and FOX 11 Plus are expanding Galaxy programming with the launch of LA Galaxy: Spotlight, a dynamic new biweekly studio show hosted by longtime Galaxy radio broadcaster Joe Tutino. Airing every other Thursday opposite each match replay, the series takes viewers behind the scenes with exclusive access, candid interviews, expert insight, and powerful storytelling that captures the heart of the club. Approximately 12 episodes will air during the 2026 season, beginning with the premiere tonight, Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

"FOX 11 continues to be an incredible partner, and we're thrilled to bring LA Galaxy soccer back to households across Southern California for another season," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "Moving to Thursdays ensures a consistent primetime window for fans, and our new biweekly studio show, LA Galaxy: Spotlight, will allow both new fans and supporters to connect with the club in an even more meaningful way."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with the LA Galaxy and deliver even more dedicated coverage to soccer fans across Southern California," said Amber Eikel, Regional SVP and General Manager of FOX 11. "With growing momentum around the sport and the upcoming FIFA World Cup on FOX, Thursday nights built around Galaxy match replays and exclusive content will give fans a consistent place to experience the excitement of watching their club all season long."

Live LA Galaxy matches continue to be available via Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions. FOX 11 Plus re-airs and the new studio program offer fans additional free, local access to Galaxy content throughout the season.

Full Re-Air Schedule

MATCH DATEÃÂ OPPONENTÃÂ HOME/ÃÂ TIME OF MATCH (ET)ÃÂ REPLAY ONÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ TIME ON KCOP (FOX) (PT)ÃÂ

AWAYÃÂ KCOP (FOX)ÃÂ

Sunday, February 22, 2026ÃÂ NEW YORK CITYÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 2/26ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, February 28, 2026ÃÂ CHARLOTTEÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 3/5ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, March 14, 2026ÃÂ KANSAS CITYÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 6:30 PMÃÂ Thu 3/19ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, April 18, 2026ÃÂ DALLASÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ Thu 4/23ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Sunday, April 26, 2026ÃÂ SALT LAKEÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 4/30ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, May 2, 2026ÃÂ VANCOUVERÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 5/7ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, May 9, 2026ÃÂ ATLANTAÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:30 PMÃÂ Thu 5/14ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, May 16, 2026ÃÂ SEATTLEÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 6:00 PMÃÂ Thu 5/21ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, May 23, 2026ÃÂ HOUSTONÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 5/28ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Friday, July 17, 2026ÃÂ LAFCÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 7/23ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, July 25, 2026ÃÂ SAN JOSEÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 7/30ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, August 1, 2026ÃÂ DALLASÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 8/6ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, August 15, 2026ÃÂ HOUSTONÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ Thu 8/20ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, August 22, 2026ÃÂ MONTREALÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:30 PMÃÂ Thu 8/27ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, August 29, 2026ÃÂ SAN DIEGOÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/3ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, September 5, 2026ÃÂ NEW ENGLANDÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 6:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/10ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, September 12, 2026ÃÂ SEATTLEÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/17ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, September 19, 2026ÃÂ MINNESOTAÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/24ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, September 26, 2026ÃÂ COLORADOÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 10/1ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Sunday, October 11, 2026ÃÂ ST. LOUISÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 10/15ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, October 17, 2026ÃÂ SAN DIEGOÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 10/22ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, October 31, 2026ÃÂ AUSTINÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 2:00 PMÃÂ Thu 11/5ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ

Saturday, November 7, 2026ÃÂ SALT LAKEÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 11/12ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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