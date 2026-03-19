LA Galaxy and Fox 11 Plus Launch New Bi-Weekly Show and Renew Partnership to Air Match Replays Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy and FOX 11, the Los Angeles FOX-owned television station, today announced the renewal of their partnership to air LA Galaxy match replays throughout the 2026 MLS season on FOX 11 Plus (KCOPTV). Building on the strong audience response to last year's broadcasts, replays will return in a new Thursday evening window from 5:30 to 8 p.m. PT, a timeslot FOX selected to maximize viewership and allow for the greatest number of re-airs across the season.
The LA Galaxy and FOX 11 Plus are expanding Galaxy programming with the launch of LA Galaxy: Spotlight, a dynamic new biweekly studio show hosted by longtime Galaxy radio broadcaster Joe Tutino. Airing every other Thursday opposite each match replay, the series takes viewers behind the scenes with exclusive access, candid interviews, expert insight, and powerful storytelling that captures the heart of the club. Approximately 12 episodes will air during the 2026 season, beginning with the premiere tonight, Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. PT.
"FOX 11 continues to be an incredible partner, and we're thrilled to bring LA Galaxy soccer back to households across Southern California for another season," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "Moving to Thursdays ensures a consistent primetime window for fans, and our new biweekly studio show, LA Galaxy: Spotlight, will allow both new fans and supporters to connect with the club in an even more meaningful way."
"We're excited to expand our partnership with the LA Galaxy and deliver even more dedicated coverage to soccer fans across Southern California," said Amber Eikel, Regional SVP and General Manager of FOX 11. "With growing momentum around the sport and the upcoming FIFA World Cup on FOX, Thursday nights built around Galaxy match replays and exclusive content will give fans a consistent place to experience the excitement of watching their club all season long."
Live LA Galaxy matches continue to be available via Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions. FOX 11 Plus re-airs and the new studio program offer fans additional free, local access to Galaxy content throughout the season.
Full Re-Air Schedule
MATCH DATEÃÂ OPPONENTÃÂ HOME/ÃÂ TIME OF MATCH (ET)ÃÂ REPLAY ONÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ TIME ON KCOP (FOX) (PT)ÃÂ
AWAYÃÂ KCOP (FOX)ÃÂ
Sunday, February 22, 2026ÃÂ NEW YORK CITYÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 2/26ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, February 28, 2026ÃÂ CHARLOTTEÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 3/5ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, March 14, 2026ÃÂ KANSAS CITYÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 6:30 PMÃÂ Thu 3/19ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, April 18, 2026ÃÂ DALLASÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ Thu 4/23ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Sunday, April 26, 2026ÃÂ SALT LAKEÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 4/30ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, May 2, 2026ÃÂ VANCOUVERÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 5/7ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, May 9, 2026ÃÂ ATLANTAÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:30 PMÃÂ Thu 5/14ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, May 16, 2026ÃÂ SEATTLEÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 6:00 PMÃÂ Thu 5/21ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, May 23, 2026ÃÂ HOUSTONÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 5/28ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Friday, July 17, 2026ÃÂ LAFCÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 7/23ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, July 25, 2026ÃÂ SAN JOSEÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 7/30ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, August 1, 2026ÃÂ DALLASÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 8/6ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, August 15, 2026ÃÂ HOUSTONÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ Thu 8/20ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, August 22, 2026ÃÂ MONTREALÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:30 PMÃÂ Thu 8/27ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, August 29, 2026ÃÂ SAN DIEGOÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/3ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, September 5, 2026ÃÂ NEW ENGLANDÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 6:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/10ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, September 12, 2026ÃÂ SEATTLEÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/17ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, September 19, 2026ÃÂ MINNESOTAÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ Thu 9/24ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, September 26, 2026ÃÂ COLORADOÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 10/1ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Sunday, October 11, 2026ÃÂ ST. LOUISÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 10/15ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, October 17, 2026ÃÂ SAN DIEGOÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ Thu 10/22ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, October 31, 2026ÃÂ AUSTINÃÂ HOMEÃÂ 2:00 PMÃÂ Thu 11/5ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Saturday, November 7, 2026ÃÂ SALT LAKEÃÂ AWAYÃÂ 4:00 PMÃÂ Thu 11/12ÃÂ 5:30 PMÃÂ
Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026
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