Keys to the Match: Sunday Service

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC's next home game of the 2026 campaign sees the Boys in Blue welcome Inter Miami CF to Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Sunday Service

The two teams that contested the Eastern Conference Final last season will meet Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

The last meeting saw Inter Miami CF victorious en route to claiming their first-ever MLS Cup.

This time, the two teams meet with New York City FC top of the Eastern Conference standings, unbeaten in their opening four games. Nashville is the only other side in the conference with an unbeaten start, but goal difference separates New York City from their rivals from Tennessee.

Miami, meanwhile, sits third and faced off against Nashville midweek in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup fixture. An aggregate score of 1-1 saw Nashville advance on away goals.

Javier Mascherano's team will be keen to bounce back from that disappointment this weekend in New York but faces a tough test in New York City. A busy week will also test Miami, while New York City FC will be keen to show where they are in their development as a team.

With both sides expected to be among the contenders in the East, this meeting offers an early indication of where they stand and how much has changed since their last high-stakes encounter.

Finish Strong

The international break follows directly after Sunday's game, and that will afford a number of the players a break after a hectic start to the campaign.

The opportunity to remain top of the table at the end of March is a major incentive for the players and staff, and would cap off a bright start to the season.

That outcome is best achieved with a victory on Sunday. The team has performed brilliantly in the opening weeks of the campaign,

It's fair to suggest that Miami is their biggest test to date. If they can navigate that challenge and emerge with a positive result, they can go into the break full of confidence for the next phase of the season.

Form Guide

Historically, New York City FC has held the edge in this matchup, winning seven of 14 meetings between the two sides. More recent encounters, however, suggest a shift toward tighter margins.

Four of the last six fixtures have ended in a draw, while Miami is currently unbeaten in its last two meetings with the Boys in Blue.

That closeness is reinforced by the overall goal totals of the two teams, with New York City scoring 23 and Miami scoring 20.

Sunday's game is Miami's third road game in MLS this season. Their previous two outings saw Miami win narrowly against D.C. United and tie 0-0 with Charlotte FC.

New York City boasts strong home form in 2026, having scored eight goals and conceded one across the first two games of the campaign.

For that reason, Sunday offers a chance for either team to reinforce its strong start to the season.







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