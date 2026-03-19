Keys to the Match: Sunday Service
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC's next home game of the 2026 campaign sees the Boys in Blue welcome Inter Miami CF to Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Sunday Service
The two teams that contested the Eastern Conference Final last season will meet Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.
The last meeting saw Inter Miami CF victorious en route to claiming their first-ever MLS Cup.
This time, the two teams meet with New York City FC top of the Eastern Conference standings, unbeaten in their opening four games. Nashville is the only other side in the conference with an unbeaten start, but goal difference separates New York City from their rivals from Tennessee.
Miami, meanwhile, sits third and faced off against Nashville midweek in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup fixture. An aggregate score of 1-1 saw Nashville advance on away goals.
Javier Mascherano's team will be keen to bounce back from that disappointment this weekend in New York but faces a tough test in New York City. A busy week will also test Miami, while New York City FC will be keen to show where they are in their development as a team.
With both sides expected to be among the contenders in the East, this meeting offers an early indication of where they stand and how much has changed since their last high-stakes encounter.
Finish Strong
The international break follows directly after Sunday's game, and that will afford a number of the players a break after a hectic start to the campaign.
The opportunity to remain top of the table at the end of March is a major incentive for the players and staff, and would cap off a bright start to the season.
That outcome is best achieved with a victory on Sunday. The team has performed brilliantly in the opening weeks of the campaign,
It's fair to suggest that Miami is their biggest test to date. If they can navigate that challenge and emerge with a positive result, they can go into the break full of confidence for the next phase of the season.
Form Guide
Historically, New York City FC has held the edge in this matchup, winning seven of 14 meetings between the two sides. More recent encounters, however, suggest a shift toward tighter margins.
Four of the last six fixtures have ended in a draw, while Miami is currently unbeaten in its last two meetings with the Boys in Blue.
That closeness is reinforced by the overall goal totals of the two teams, with New York City scoring 23 and Miami scoring 20.
Sunday's game is Miami's third road game in MLS this season. Their previous two outings saw Miami win narrowly against D.C. United and tie 0-0 with Charlotte FC.
New York City boasts strong home form in 2026, having scored eight goals and conceded one across the first two games of the campaign.
For that reason, Sunday offers a chance for either team to reinforce its strong start to the season.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to South Africa National Team Roster for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 MNT International Training Camp in Argentina - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- B.C. Kids Will Benefit from New Soccer Mini Pitches - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Sunday Service - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy and Fox 11 Plus Launch New Bi-Weekly Show and Renew Partnership to Air Match Replays Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Revolution Forward Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- 2027 MLS Sprint Season to Launch Major League Soccer's Transition into New Era - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Sign Academy Player eric Izoita to Hybrid Contract - Portland Timbers
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Announce International Friendly Versus the Liberia National Team - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Selected to Canada National Team Roster for March Camp - Red Bull New York
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team For March International window - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win over Vancouver in Spokane - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Finishes Participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup After 4-0 Loss against Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg Two of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - San Diego FC
- Seattle Bounces Whitecaps FC from Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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