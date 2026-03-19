FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg at Tigres UANL, the club announced today.

Chirila has been added to the first-team roster for the fourth time this season. He has made three prior appearances this season for FC Cincinnati at center back, starting and going the full 90 minutes in each appearance. The 17-year-old became the youngest player in club history to start an MLS match in his most recent first-team appearance on Sunday, March 15 at New England Revolution.

TRANSACTION: On March 19, 2026, FC Cincinnati add FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila to the club's active roster via short-term agreement.

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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