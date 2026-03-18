Ademar Chávez Named to U.S. U17 Men's National Team Roster

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati midfielder Ademar Chávez has been selected to the U.S. U17 Men's National Team roster ahead of the upcoming March international window. Chávez and the U17s will travel to Ypané, Paraguay to take part in a training camp which will run from March 24-29.

The camp will be held at the Paraguayan Football Association's Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Futbol Femenino (CARFEM) and will include a friendly match against Paraguay on March 28. The camp also represents the first time the group has gathered since the team's qualification for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup back in February.

Chávez is one of 20 players set to join the camp and will represent the Orange and Blue on a roster that sees players selected from 10 different MLS clubs.

The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Chávez made his FC Cincinnati debut against O&M FC in Leg Two of the First Round of the Concacaf Champions Cup on February 25, a 9-0 win at TQL Stadium. Chávez notched his first goal for the first team, scoring just two minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute for Gerardo Valenzuela.

For more information on the camp, including the full U17 roster, please visit ussoccer.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

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