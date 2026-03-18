New York City FC Launches Night Leagues Site with Rugs.com at Flushing High School

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced the launch of a Night Leagues site at Flushing High School in Queens in collaboration with Rugs.com, marking the first time the Club and its nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC), will deliver the program at the site with the support of the Club's Official Home Décor Partner.

Night Leagues is a youth soccer initiative designed to provide a safe, structured environment for young people during evening hours while using the game as a platform for personal growth and development. The program builds on previous Night Leagues programming held at Flushing High School and continues the Club's commitment to creating accessible soccer opportunities for youth in the community.

City in the Community will recruit participants aged 15-18 from Flushing High School and the surrounding neighborhoods. The program will feature free soccer programming every Saturday evening throughout the year, led by City in the Community coaches and New York City FC staff.

Beyond the field, Night Leagues participants will also have access to professional development and mentorship opportunities designed to help guide young people toward future academic and career pathways. Through the partnership, Rugs.com will support these efforts while helping expand the program's impact for youth in Queens.

"At City in the Community, our mission is to empower New York City youth through the power of soccer," said Bailee Eaglin, Executive Director of City in the Community. "The game gives us a platform to inspire hope and create opportunities for young people to grow both on and off the pitch. With the support of Rugs.com, we're able to deepen the impact of programs like Night Leagues by providing meaningful mentorship and professional development opportunities that help nurture lasting relationships with the youth we serve."

Night Leagues participants will also attend Rugs.com's entitlement match on April 18, where they will be recognized with an on-field celebratory moment.

"We believe in showing up for the communities we serve, not just inside the home, but beyond it. Seeing the passion and enthusiasm firsthand at Flushing High School is incredible," said Adeleh Nassri, Director of Business Development at Rugs.com. "Night Leagues gives young people in Queens a place to belong, to grow, and to see what's possible for their futures. There are so many lessons learned through sport that carry into our personal and professional lives. We're proud to partner with City in the Community and New York City FC to help make this happen."

Night Leagues programming provides participants with a safe space to play soccer, build community, and develop leadership skills, while also connecting them with mentors and resources that support long-term success. The launch of the Flushing High School site with Rugs.com reflects New York City FC's continued commitment to investing in programs that uplift young people across New York City.







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