New York City FC Announce Casper Sleep Inc. as an Official Partner

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced a new partnership with Casper Sleep Inc., the American sleep company headquartered in New York City, naming the brand an Official Partner of the Club for the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

The collaboration brings together two New York City-based organizations committed to performance, innovation, and community impact. Through the partnership, Casper will become the presenting partner of the Club's Performance Training Vest, worn by players during training sessions throughout the season. The designation underscores a shared focus on optimizing recovery and prioritizing sleep as a critical component of elite athletic performance.

"We're proud to welcome Casper as an Official Partner of New York City FC," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "As a brand that was founded and built in New York City, Casper shares our deep connection to this community. Their focus on innovation and performance aligns naturally with our commitment to helping our players perform at their best, and we're excited to work together to highlight the importance of rest and recovery both on and off the pitch."

The partnership will also include digital activations and in-stadium visibility throughout the 2026 season, highlighting the importance of rest, recovery, and wellness for both professional athletes and fans alike.

"We are excited about our partnership with the New York City FC," said Mike McQuiston, President of Casper. "The Casper brand started, and is based, in NYC, the greatest city in the world. To be able to team up with NYCFC to support our shared community was the perfect fit. Casper is looking forward to collaborating both on and off the field to support the fans and our hometown."

Casper is an award-winning sleep company dedicated to making sleep simpler for its customers. They revolutionized the industry to make mattresses as easy to shop for as they are to get restorative sleep on. That's because Casper solves real sleep problems, using only the highest-quality materials and tirelessly tested designs to give you a great night's sleep without the gimmicks.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.