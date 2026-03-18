Timbers Host Collection Site for KGW Great Food Drive

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host a collection site for the KGW Great Food Drive at Providence Park on Sunday, March 22, the club announced today.

Donations for the Food Drive will be collected at Gate D prior to the Timbers match on March 22 against the LA Galaxy. Fans are encouraged to donate canned foods, nut butters, rice, shelf-stable milk, flour, oatmeal, granola bars and sugar. Donations can also be made online at kgw.com/fooddrive.

All food collected at the match will directly benefit the Oregon Food Bank, a local non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger and its root causes. One in seven Oregonians sought food assistance last year and Oregon Food Bank expect 2.9 million people to seek food assistance this year. The KGW drive seeks to expand its impact and address hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.







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