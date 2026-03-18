Timbers Host Collection Site for KGW Great Food Drive
Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host a collection site for the KGW Great Food Drive at Providence Park on Sunday, March 22, the club announced today.
Donations for the Food Drive will be collected at Gate D prior to the Timbers match on March 22 against the LA Galaxy. Fans are encouraged to donate canned foods, nut butters, rice, shelf-stable milk, flour, oatmeal, granola bars and sugar. Donations can also be made online at kgw.com/fooddrive.
All food collected at the match will directly benefit the Oregon Food Bank, a local non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger and its root causes. One in seven Oregonians sought food assistance last year and Oregon Food Bank expect 2.9 million people to seek food assistance this year. The KGW drive seeks to expand its impact and address hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026
- Houston Dynamo FC Waive Winger Nelson Quiñónes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Host Collection Site for KGW Great Food Drive - Portland Timbers
- New York City FC Announce Casper Sleep Inc. as an Official Partner - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Welcomes Danny Cruz and Tom Soehn as Assistant Coaches - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Take Three-Goal Aggregate Advantage to Mexico for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg at Tigres UANL - FC Cincinnati
- Ademar Chávez Named to U.S. U17 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Ademar Chávez Named to U.S. U17 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Travel to "El Volcan" for Leg Two Battle with Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Launches Night Leagues Site with Rugs.com at Flushing High School - New York City FC
- Herman Johansson Receives Sweden National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- LAFC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Victory at Alajuelense - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Host Collection Site for KGW Great Food Drive
- Alexander Aravena Called up to Chile Men's National Team for March International Window
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for March International Window
- Timbers Battle Houston Dynamo FC in 3-2 Defeat on the Road
- Timbers Sign Colombian Midfielder José Caicedo from Liga MX's Pumas Unam