Sounders FC Continues 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Wednesday Night at ONE Spokane Stadium
Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC continues its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with the second leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, Concacaf.com, Concacaf YouTube). The match is being played in Spokane due to Lumen Field undergoing renovations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Seattle won the first leg of the series 3-0 on March 12 at BC Place. Paul Arriola scored a brace, with Paul Rothrock adding the third strike for the club, giving Sounders FC a commanding lead heading into tonight's second leg.
Seattle is 23-16-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action, winning the tournament in 2022, still the only MLS team to win the international competition. The Rave Green played in the 2025 iteration of the tournament, losing to eventual champion Cruz Azul in the Round of 16.
Prior to this year, Sounders FC has previously faced off against Vancouver in Champions Cup play in 2015, drawing the first match 1-1 at BC Place before winning 3-0 at Lumen Field in the now-defunct Group Stage. Dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, Seattle and Whitecaps FC have played each other 157 times in all competitions, with the Rave Green leading the all-time series 75-54-28, including an 18-11-11 advantage in MLS play.
Seattle advances with a win or draw of any score, as well as a loss by two goals or less. The game would go to extra time, with the possibility of a penalty shootout, should Vancouver win by a 3-0 scoreline. Whitecaps FC advances with a win by more than three goals, or a three-goal margin of victory if it scores more than four goals due to the away-goal tiebreaker.
The winner of the Round of 16 will face the winner of the FC Cincinnati-Tigres UANL series in the Quarterfinals. Cincinnati currently leads the series on aggregate 3-0, with the second leg being played tomorrow at Estadio Universitario.
Following tonight's match against Vancouver, the Rave Green return to league play with a road match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Concacaf World Feed (English): FS2
Talent: Sam Goldfarb
National TV (Spanish): TUDN
Talent: Carolina Weigend, Francisco Javier Gonzalez & Ramon Aranza
Images from this story
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Seattle Sounders FC in action against Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026
- LA Galaxy to Face Mount Pleasant FA in Kingston, Jamaica for CCC Round of 16 Second Leg - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Continues 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Wednesday Night at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Waive Winger Nelson Quiñónes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Host Collection Site for KGW Great Food Drive - Portland Timbers
- New York City FC Announce Casper Sleep Inc. as an Official Partner - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Welcomes Danny Cruz and Tom Soehn as Assistant Coaches - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Take Three-Goal Aggregate Advantage to Mexico for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg at Tigres UANL - FC Cincinnati
- Ademar Chávez Named to U.S. U17 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Ademar Chávez Named to U.S. U17 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Travel to "El Volcan" for Leg Two Battle with Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Launches Night Leagues Site with Rugs.com at Flushing High School - New York City FC
- Herman Johansson Receives Sweden National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- LAFC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Victory at Alajuelense - Los Angeles FC
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