Sounders FC Continues 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Wednesday Night at ONE Spokane Stadium

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC in action against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC in action against Vancouver Whitecaps FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC continues its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with the second leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, Concacaf.com, Concacaf YouTube). The match is being played in Spokane due to Lumen Field undergoing renovations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Seattle won the first leg of the series 3-0 on March 12 at BC Place. Paul Arriola scored a brace, with Paul Rothrock adding the third strike for the club, giving Sounders FC a commanding lead heading into tonight's second leg.

Seattle is 23-16-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action, winning the tournament in 2022, still the only MLS team to win the international competition. The Rave Green played in the 2025 iteration of the tournament, losing to eventual champion Cruz Azul in the Round of 16.

Prior to this year, Sounders FC has previously faced off against Vancouver in Champions Cup play in 2015, drawing the first match 1-1 at BC Place before winning 3-0 at Lumen Field in the now-defunct Group Stage. Dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, Seattle and Whitecaps FC have played each other 157 times in all competitions, with the Rave Green leading the all-time series 75-54-28, including an 18-11-11 advantage in MLS play.

Seattle advances with a win or draw of any score, as well as a loss by two goals or less. The game would go to extra time, with the possibility of a penalty shootout, should Vancouver win by a 3-0 scoreline. Whitecaps FC advances with a win by more than three goals, or a three-goal margin of victory if it scores more than four goals due to the away-goal tiebreaker.

The winner of the Round of 16 will face the winner of the FC Cincinnati-Tigres UANL series in the Quarterfinals. Cincinnati currently leads the series on aggregate 3-0, with the second leg being played tomorrow at Estadio Universitario.

Following tonight's match against Vancouver, the Rave Green return to league play with a road match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Concacaf World Feed (English): FS2

Talent: Sam Goldfarb

National TV (Spanish): TUDN

Talent: Carolina Weigend, Francisco Javier Gonzalez & Ramon Aranza

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.